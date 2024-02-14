Avery Lawrence and Natalie Santiago have thought about competing in college in their respective sports, baseball and basketball, for a long time. Wednesday afternoon, at a signing ceremony in the gymnasium at Deering High School, their dreams took another step closer to reality.

Lawrence will play baseball next year at Husson College in Bangor. He hopes to pitch and play the outfield.

“It’s super-exciting,” said Lawrence, an honorable mention league all-star last spring. “I’ve always had the goal of playing in college. I had quite a few opportunities to play baseball at different levels in the Northeast, but I want to study physical therapy and Husson has a great program. I thought that would fit me best.”

Santiago, a standout point guard who spearheaded Deering’s revival this winter, will play basketball next year at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.

“It’s a big step for me and my family,” Santiago said. “I’m super-excited to play at the collegiate level. I was looking at quite a few schools, but when I did my overnight at Roger Williams, I realized that was my place. I can see myself finding my people there.”

Before thinking about next year, Santiago and her teammates are gearing up to take part in the Class A South tournament.

“I’m really excited to play at the Expo and potentially go on a run,” Santiago said.

