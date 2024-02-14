FORT MYERS, Fla. — John Schreiber is one of the three relievers the Boston Red Sox are willing to consider trading, according to an executive with another major league team.

“I haven’t heard anything of that,” Schreiber said. “It is what it is. My main focus right now is to do my job and help the team win some games. And that’s my main focus this year. And you just try and keep all that other stuff on the side. You don’t want any of that stuff to distract you. So like I said, my main focus here is just to do my job and help my teammates, and be there for my teammates.”

It’s obvious why the Red Sox have some interest in trading Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin, the other two relievers involved in rumors. It would slash the CBT payroll to help improve other lacking areas of the roster. Ownership expects this year’s payroll to be lower than last year’s $225 million. Jansen is making $16 million and Martin is due $9.5 million this season, with an average annual value of $8.75 million for CBT purposes.

The motive to move Schreiber is less obvious in large part due to his service time and lower salary. He will earn $1.175 million in 2024, his first year of arbitration eligibility. He’s not eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season.

The roster has seen significant turnover the past few years, including this past offseason when Boston dealt Chris Sale to the Braves and Alex Verdugo to the Yankees. Those were two trades Schreiber wasn’t expecting.

“Those guys were great teammates,” said Schreiber. “So when you hear the news you’re like, man, it’s sad seeing those guys go. So you wish the best of luck to anybody who has been your teammate going forward with another team.”

Advertisement

Schreiber was an important member of Boston’s 2022 bullpen (2.22 ERA, 65 outings), but his 2023 season was highlighted by a 60-day IL stint and inconsistency. He finished with a 3.86 ERA in 46 outings.

His command needs to improve. Schreiber averaged 4.8 walks per nine innings last season after averaging just 2.6 in ‘22. He averaged just 2.8 walks per nine innings in the minors and was averaging just 2.6 for his big league career entering last year.

“I think maybe it was just more of a mental thing being out two months,” Schreiber said. “First time being on the IL, first time experiencing that and coming back, it was pretty tough. I didn’t know what that entailed being out two months and then coming back in the middle of the season, later in the season. I think mentally I was just trying to get back to what I was before I was injured. I was pitching well before I got injured and just coming back I was like, “All right, I need to get off on a good start here coming off the IL and getting back to where I needed (to be).’ And I think I was putting a lot of pressure on myself.”

KENLEY JANSEN not participate in the first official workout for Red Sox pitchers and catchers. He reported to camp with “some general lat soreness,” as chief baseball officer Craig Breslow described it.

“I’m fine. It’s just precautious,” Jansen said. “I’ve been doing this for a while now. You just don’t want to go out there. You want to make sure you’re 100%. Make sure everything is fine.”

Jansen anticipates that he’ll resume throwing relatively soon.

Advertisement

“Probably in a week I’ll be throwing again,” Jansen said.

CRAIG BRESLOW still plans to hire a general manager but remains in no rush.

Breslow, who took over Boston’s front office in early November, has always planned to hire a No. 2 person in the role Brian O’Halloran (now an executive VP of baseball operations) served under Chaim Bloom from 2019 through 2023. He has not started the process, and might not to do until after the season.

“I had spoken really early on about not even necessarily understanding yet what my strengths and blind spots were,” Breslow said. “I think over the course of this season, those will become clear. Hopefully, more strengths than blind spots. But nonetheless, I recognize that it’s a really important decision for the organization. It’s a really important decision for me, and I want to make sure that I get it right. We just we have more urgent priorities right now.”

ATHLETICS: Free agent left-hander Scott Alexander reached agreement on a one-year contract, filling a void in a bullpen needing lefties.

ASTROS: Newly signed Josh Hader will close and incumbent Ryan Pressly will move into a setup role, new manager Joe Espada said.

Advertisement

• Right-hander Justin Verlander says he is “a little bit behind schedule” due to offseason shoulder inflammation that could prevent him from being ready to pitch on opening day.

RAYS: Reliever Phil Maton and Tampa Bay finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract, a deal that includes a 2025 club option and could be worth $14 million over two years.

ORIOLES: First baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn and Baltimore avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract.

PIRATES: The team announced one-year contracts with catcher Yasmani Grandal and left-hander Josh Fleming.

METS: New York finalized its $3.35 million, one-year contract with Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »