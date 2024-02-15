Earle H. Cooper

FAIRFIELD – Earle “Pete” Cooper, 83, passed away on Feb. 8, 2024 in Fairfield. Full obituary and an online guest book is available by visiting http://www.lawrybrothers.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the compassionate care of Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main Street, Fairfield.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.