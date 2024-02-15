ACTON – Scott Courtney Babbidge, 66, of Acton, passed away at his residence on Sunday Feb. 11, 2024, surrounded by family.

Scott was born Dec. 25, 1957 in Portland, the son of Eben Courtney and Thelma Emmagene (Perry) Babbidge. He was the first baby born on Christmas that year at Maine Medical Center.

He graduated from Deering High School in 1976 and attended St. Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia for two years. He later completed his engineering degree, graduating from the University of Lowell in June 1984. Scott met his future wife at a dance at Westbrook College in the Fall of 1978. Scott and Debra were later married on Oct. 18, 1980. Together, they had a son Jason, born March 30, 1982.

Scott worked at Blue Rock Industries and San-Vel before accepting a job with W.R. Grace in May 1984. He started as a service technician and was quickly promoted to sales representative in Southern New Jersey. In 1991, he moved the family to Maine when offered the sales representative position for the entire state. Scott excelled in his career and won the highest honor of Sales Master two times, 1987 and 1996. He retired from W.R. Grace in July 2022 after 38 years of dedicated service to the company.

Scott was an avid golfer. He was a member at Val Halla in Cumberland for over 20 years. He was very active in the Val Halla Golf Association as Treasurer, Vice President and then, President. Many times, you would see Scott and Jason playing out on the course as it was one of their favorite activities to do together. Scott also enjoyed archery, attending numerous tournaments, target, and 3-D as well as bowhunting.

Bowling was another hobby he enjoyed with his wife, bowling in a couple’s league for many years. In recent years, he had been bowling on the team, “Grumpy Old Men” He enjoyed all the guys and was always working on perfecting his game.

While golf, bowling and archery dominated Scott’s leisure time for years he was forever in pursuit of new hobbies, activities, and adventures. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, cycling, snow shoeing, and riding his motorcycle. Scott and Debra took their first snowmobile adventure in February 2023. Scott even took airplane flying lessons in the early 2000s.

In 2020, Scott and his wife, Debra, purchased a 32-foot travel trailer, taking many camping trips throughout Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Some of his favorite trips were when his son and family would join them.

After retirement, Scott bought a 17-foot StarCraft Boat. He enjoyed taking family and friends on boating excursions on Mousam and Great East Lakes.

Scott was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He would light up the room with his personality and could get a laugh out of most anyone!

Even with Scott’s failing health, he was able to enjoy a family trip to Disney World and Universal Studios for Thanksgiving 2023. This trip was something he wanted to do for his two grandchildren, Zoey and Isaac.

Scott leaves behind his wife, of 43 years, Debra (Sagar) Babbidge; his son, Jason Courtney Babbidge and his wife Jamie (Locke) Babbidge; grandchildren, Zoey and Isaac; his sister, Lynn Babbidge DiPierro of Gorham; nephew, Adam Hastey; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Douglas and Vicky Sagar of Hudson, Mass., Leif and Lynne (Sagar) Carlson of Ashburnham, Mass.; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved fur babies Maizie, Rudy and Pepper.

Visiting hours will be at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale on Monday Feb. 19 from 3to 6 p.m.

To view Scott’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the

American Cancer Society.

