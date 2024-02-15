Scarborough’s Superintendent Geoffrey Bruno announced recently his pans to resign, marking the end of his three-year tenure leading the Scarborough School District. Bruno depart at the conclusion of the current school year to assume the role of superintendent of schools for the Groton Dunstable Regional School District in Groton, Massachusetts.

“My family and I moved back to Massachusetts, our home state, in the summer of 2022,” he said. “Commuting from MA to Scarborough every day has had its challenges. That said, I continue to love leading this school district and am fortunate to work with such a dedicated group of educators and leaders. My decision to leave had nothing to do with the failure of the school bond,” Bruno added.

Bruno said the job of superintendent of schools in Scarborough continues to be a wonderful one, as has working for this Board and on behalf of the community, one that wholeheartedly supports education and the needs of all kids. “I am proud of the district wide leadership team we have forged here and the connections we have made with faculty, staff, and families.”

The last few years coming out of the pandemic have presented some unique challenges for all, he said. “I’m proud of how we responded with resilience and an unwavering focus on what’s best for our kids.”

In a message to the Scarborough Schools Community, Bruno expressed his gratitude for the enriching experience he had while serving in Scarborough. “While I’m looking forward to a new chapter in my career, I do so knowing the years I have worked in Scarborough have been truly special,” Bruno said. He highlighted the dedication and professionalism of his colleagues, the wonderful students and families he had the privilege to work with, and the district’s unwavering commitment to improving educational outcomes for all students.

“My focus between now and the end of June will be to keep leading the district to the best of my ability and strive to support the community and our team beyond my departure as superintendent,” Bruno said. He said the mission for Scarborough Schools is strong, and he feels proud to be a part in moving the district forward and empowering the students.

The Scarborough Board of Education expressed gratitude for Bruno’s leadership and dedication to the district, and stated, “Geoff’s passion for education and creating a positive experience for all learners is felt throughout all of our schools and has inspired us all. We wish Geoff well on his next endeavor.”

The Board will convene to discuss the next steps in the process of hiring a new superintendent. Board Chair Shannon Lindstrom said the Board is committed to ensuring a smooth transition. She said community members with any questions or inquiries should to reach out to the Board of Education directly.

“As a Board, we are incredibly thankful for Geoff’s leadership and dedication to Scarborough,” said Lindstrom. “We wish him the very best in the future. As you can imagine, our focus will be on the hiring process for our next superintendent.”

