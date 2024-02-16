Lenten book study

“She’s Not There: A Life in Two Genders” by Maine author Jennifer Finney Boylan will be discussed at the Lenten Soup and Study book group meetings on Tuesday nights from Feb. 20 through March 26 at the First Congregational Church of Gray.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own dinner to the meeting at 5 p.m. at the parish house at 5 Brown St. To join or for help getting a copy of the book, contact the Rev. Brian Donovan at pastorbrian.m.donovan@gmail.com or 350-9561.

More information is posted on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/grayfirst.

Village project website

Gray’s village redesign, now renamed to the Village Transformation Project, has expanded and now has its own website.

Two years ago, the Town Council hired an architecture and design firm to “reimagine a Gray village that works for pedestrians, bicyclists, residents and businesses, as well as motorists,” the town wrote in an announcement.

A 2022 survey received input from residents and plans include shorter crosswalks, new and rebuilt sidewalks, bike lanes, street trees, and “traffic-calming measures such as narrower travel lanes for cars, slower posted speed limits and village-appropriate signs.”

Updates on the project will be posted on its new website. The link can be found in an announcement on the town website.

‘Blind Date with Book’

The public library is hosting a “Blind Date with a Book” challenge with the opportunity to win a prize.

Books are wrapped to conceal the cover and have a short description on the front to base a choice on. Readers can then fill out a review card to be entered into a raffle to win a gift basket. The winner will be drawn Feb. 29.

Saturday night supper

The First Congregational Church is hosting a community meal at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at the parish house.

Meals are $10 per person, paid at the door. The menu includes casseroles, salads, baked pea beans, hot dogs, breads, desserts and beverages.

The church is accessible. For more information, call 657-4279.

