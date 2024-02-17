INDOOR TRACK

Isaiah Harris of Lewiston finished second in the 800 meters as the U.S. indoor track championships Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

With a time of 1 minute, 46.78 seconds, Harris qualified for the world championships, which take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from March 1-3. Bryce Hoppel won the race in 1:46.67.

Harris was the runner-up for the third straight year and the fourth time overall. In 2023, when there were no world championships, he finished in 1:46:42. In 2022, he ran 1:46:30 at the U.S. championships and placed seventh at the world championships in 1:47:00.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Miami’s Bam Adebayo was announced as the replacement for Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the Eastern Conference starting lineup for Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game. Embiid – the reigning MVP and two-time defending scoring champion – is missing the game because of a knee injury.

SOCCER

MLS: Major League Soccer will lock out referees after its union rejected a tentative contract, putting Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on track to open the season next week with replacement officials.

The Professional Soccer Referees Association said that 95.8% voted against a tentative agreement with the Professional Referee Organization, which supplies match officials to MLS, the NWSL and some lower-tier leagues. The union said 97.8% of approximately 260 eligible members voted.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael has contracted another infection and was undergoing a blood transfusion days after being admitted into intensive care at a suburban Chicago hospital, his family said in a statement.

The family said the 66-year-old McMichael – who went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago – contracted MRSA, a staff infection that can be difficult to treat because it is resistant to certain antibiotics.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Kansas City Royals acquired right-hander John Schreiber from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league righty David Sandlin.

Schreiber, 29, has a 3.58 ERA over 139 games with the Tigers and Red Sox. The 22-year-old Sandlin was the Royals’ No. 20 prospect, according to Baseball America, and has a 3.41 ERA over 15 minor league starts.

• The Arizona Diamondbacks and veteran slugger Randal Grichuk agreed on a $2 million, one-year contract with a mutual option for 2025, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Grichuk will be paid $1.5 million this season and would make $6 million in 2025, or the D-backs could pay a $500,000 buyout.

Grichuk, 32, has 191 career homers with the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Rockies and Angels. He split time between the Rockies and Angels last season, hitting .267 with 16 homers.

TENNIS

QATAR OPEN: No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek won the tournament in Doha for a third straight year.

Swiatek defeated No. 4 Elena Rybakina, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Rybakina led 4-1 but cut her leg during her serving motion and needed medical attention. Swiatek rallied to 4-4. Rybakina broke again for a 6-5 lead and a chance to serve out the set, but Swiatek broke back.

In the tiebreaker, the defending champion missed three set points as the score reached 8-8. But then Swiatek hit a backhand winner and snatched the set with a backhand passing shot.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Claire Curzan of the United States and Pan Zhanle of China won their fourth gold medals of the championships in Doha, Qatar.

Curzan was in control all the way through the 200-meter backstroke as she won by 1.26 seconds over 17-year-old Australian Jaclyn Barclay. Curzan completed her set of backstroke gold medals after earlier winning the 50 and 100, plus the 400 mixed medley relay.

Pan and China won the 400 mixed freestyle relay, which isn’t on the Olympic program, ahead of Australia and the U.S.

