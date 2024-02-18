Brunswick planning officials have recommended the town pause fast-tracking large development projects amid a flurry of activity.

Currently, developers of large projects in growth zones can apply to have their plans approved in a streamlined review process, a mechanism that was rarely used until late last year. Now, seven such projects have been approved, overwhelming staff and increasing the possibility of regulations being overlooked, according to planning officials.

“We’ve been very, very busy,” said Jacob Sesker, interim director of planning and development. “Recognizing all the importance that Brunswick is open for business and identifying that the Midcoast region is 1,190 housing units short of where it needs to be … trying to be able to learn how to handle seven streamlined development reviews with very limited staff … is incredibly challenging.”

The Planning Board voted unanimously to recommend the Town Council enact a 180-day moratorium on applications for a streamlined review process so officials can possibly amend the zoning code. If the moratorium is enacted, planning officials would still have the ability to offer an expedited approval process for major developments on a case-by-case basis. The council will review the recommendation at its next meeting Tuesday.

“Streamlined review … seems rushed and it’s a good way to slip something through that we don’t want to have slip through,” said Planning Board Chairperson Bill Dana.

Jeff Emerson, the town’s deputy fire chief who serves on the Staff Review Committee that initially reviews major development projects, said there was an issue with the Wilbur’s Woods housing development that the Planning Board approved under the fast-track process during a meeting last month.

Advertisement

“I was surprised to see that I was misquoted by the developer who claimed that the fire department had waived sprinkler requirements,” Emerson wrote in a letter to the Planning Board. “I am concerned that the streamline process has proven inefficient and allows for too many (oversights) and mistakes.”

Chris Marshall, the developer behind Wilbur’s Woods, said the sprinkler issue was a misunderstanding, as the project includes an apartment building that requires sprinklers and houses that don’t.

Marshall said the streamlined review process is an attractive option for developers because projects can get approved in a single Planning Board meeting instead of two.

“It makes the project more predictable,” he said. “Being predictable decreases risk, decreases costs.”

Sesker cited several reasons for the influx of fast-tracked development proposals in Brunswick, including an extended housing development moratorium in town, development restrictions in other communities and uncertainty about the economy.

“People are in a hurry to get their projects approved so they can move forward in the spring,” he said.

Planning Board member Alison Harris said she understands the moratorium is needed but cautioned the board about extending it.

“The town is getting a reputation for legislating by moratorium,” she said. “I would hope as a Planning Board and as a planning staff we try to commit ourselves to having resolved this thoroughly so there isn’t an extension.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: