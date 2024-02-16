Two people are facing a litany of charges after allegedly kidnapping and robbing a woman in Brunswick last month, police said Friday.

Katelynn McLaughlin, 30, of Portland, and Emmanual Hurtado, 33, of Augusta, were both arrested.

Police said on the morning of Jan. 24, a woman was sitting in her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot waiting to meet McLaughlin, described as an acquaintance. When McLaughlin arrived and got in her vehicle, Hurtado also got in and pointed a gun at her, police said.

“(Hurtado) told her to begin driving and remained in the vehicle pointing the firearm at her,” police said in a statement. “(McLaughlin) was also still in the vehicle. After approximately 20 minutes of driving, the male exited the vehicle.”

Police Chief Scott Stewart said Hurtado took “personal property” but declined to elaborate. A subsequent investigation tied McLaughlin to the robbery, the chief said.

Hurtado was arrested by Massachusetts State Police, who found three guns and two bulletproof vests in his possession, police said. He’s currently being held at the Middlesex Jail in that state and faces additional charges unrelated to the Brunswick incident. McLaughlin is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Brunswick police charged McLaughlin with kidnapping, robbery, aggravated reckless conduct, criminal conspiracy, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and theft. Hurtado faces the same charges, along with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violating conditions of release.

Police said more people could be charged in connection with the case.

McLaughlin and Hurtado have extensive criminal histories. Hurtado was convicted of robbing a Waterville gas station in 2017 and having a homemade knife while he was serving time at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in 2021. McLaughlin was charged with trafficking heroin in Augusta in 2015 and police said she struck a police cruiser in that city in 2021 during a chase while she had multiple warrants.

