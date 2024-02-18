In photos: The best shots from a dramatic weekend of Maine high school playoffs
Photos by staff photographers from the Portland Press Herald, Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel and Sun Journal.
Mikayla Talbot of Cheverus/Windham is swarmed by teammates after scoring against Yarmouth/Freeport in the girls hockey state championship Saturday. Cheverus/Windham won 4-0 to win back-to-back titles. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald
Massabesic’s Dominick Bubar celebrates after winning the 165-pound class title at the Class A wrestling championships Saturday in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Spruce Mountain’s Avery Bessey edges past Yarmouth’s Aine Powers during a Class B South quarterfinal on Saturday at the Portland Expo. Caroline Burns/Sun Journal
Maddie Ripley of Oceanside won the 113-pound Class B state wrestling championship Saturday in Rumford. The Class B title is her second and comes a year after she became the first Maine girl to win a state championship wrestling against boys. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Camden Hills boys basketball coach Joel Gabriele talks to his team during a Class A North boys basketball quarterfinal game against Nokomis on Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Marshwood’s Kylan Berry leaps into a coach’s arms after winning the 106-pound championship at the Class A state wrestling championships Saturday at Cony High School in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Wells’ Maren Maxon drives past Lake Region’s Bella Smith during the Class B South quarterfinals. Smith scored 6 points as the Lakers advanced to the semifinals. Carl D. Walsh/Press Herald
Gavin Ripley, left, of Oceanside, wrestles Dyllan Davis of Wells High School on Saturday during the 132-pound Class B state wrestling championship match in Rumford. Ripley won by decision, 6-0, to become a three-time state champion. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Noble’s Jamier Rose goes for a layup against Greely’s Kade Ippolito on Saturday at the Portland Expo. Carl D. Walsh/Press Herald
Ryker Evans of Belfast reacts Saturday after winning the 144-pound Class B state wrestling championship over Owen Harper of Mattanawcook. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Mikayla Talbot of Cheverus/Windham celebrates after scoring her second goal of the game Saturday. Talbot also had two assists in the win. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald
Nokomis’ Seth Bowden, left, and Camden Hills’ Hunter Bell battle for a. rebound during Saturday’s Class A North boys basketball quarterfinal at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Maddie Ripley of Oceanside wrestles Noah Parenteau of Belfast on Saturday during the 113-pound Class B state wrestling championship match in Rumford. Ripley won by decision, 6-3. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Cony’s Jonny Lettre celebrates after winning the 285-pound class at the Class A state wrestling championships Saturday at Cony High School in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Noble’s student section cheers during a match at the Class A state wrestling championships Saturday at Cony High School in Augusta. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Cheverus/Windham captains Lily Johnson, left, Charlotte Miller, center, and Brynn McKenney celebrate with the championship trophy Saturday after beating Yarmouth/Freeport in the girls’ hockey state championship for the second year in a row. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Press Herald
