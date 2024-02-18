HOCKEY

Wyllum Deveaux scored in the third period to give the Maine Mariners a 3-2 win in an ECHL game over the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Maine snaps a three-game losing streak after falling to Norfolk on Friday and Saturday.

The Mariners took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals Deveaux and Ethan Ritchie. Kamerin Nault pulled Norfolk within a goal later in the first and Dmitry Kuzmin tied it with 10:08 left in the third.

Shane Starrett stopped 30 shots for Maine, while Oskari Salminen also had 30 saves for Norfolk.

NHL: Artemi Panarin scored 10 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied from three goals down to beat the rival New York Islanders 6-5 in a Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Panarin knocked in the puck off Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and goalie Ilya Sorokin and the puck trickled across the goal line after Dobson knocked the right side of the goal loose. The goal was confirmed after a review.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist, and Erik Gustafsson and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who won their seventh straight and remained perfect in five outdoor games. Panarin, Alexis Lafreniere and Adam Fox each had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 36 saves after allowing at least four goals for the 13th time this season.

BASEBALL

MLB: Shohei Ohtani did not participate in live batting practice, and his Los Angeles Dodgers spring training debut is on hold.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani, who is coming back from elbow surgery, will not play in Thursday’s opener against the San Diego Padres. The two-time MVP signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract as a free agent in December.

• Outfielder David Dahl and reliever Austin Brice agreed to minor league contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies and were at big league spring training.

Brice, a 31-year-old right-hander, pitched in seven big league seasons for Miami (2016, ’19), Cincinnati (2017-18), Boston (2020-21) and Pittsburgh (2022).

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Hideki Matsuyama set the Riviera record for the lowest closing round by a winner in the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, giving the Japanese star another record that means far more to him.

Matsuyama rallied from a six-shot deficit with a 9-under 62, punctuated by consecutive shots inside a foot of the hole, to win for the ninth time in his career on the PGA Tour. That breaks the record for Asian-born players he shared with K.J. Choi of South Korea.

CHAMPIONS: Stephen Ames captured his seventh PGA Tour Champions title without hitting a shot when the final round of the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida was canceled because of a massive storm system moving across Florida.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Ohio State (15-11, 5-10 Big Ten) stunned No. 2 Purdue (23-3, 12-3) in Columbus, Ohio in its interim coach’s debut, winning 73-69 a day after the NCAA Tournament selection committee picked the Boilermakers as the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall seed during March Madness.

Bruce Thornton scored 22 points and Jamison Battle added 19 points to help Ohio State pull off the upset in Jake Diebler’s first game at the helm.

• Selton Miguel scored a career-high 25 points, Chris Youngblood added 23 and American Athletic Conference-leading South Florida (19-5, 12-1 AAC) won its 11th straight game after nearly blowing a 25-point lead, beating No. 24 Florida Atlantic (20-6, 10-3) in Tampa, Florida.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Kamilla Cardoso had 16 points and 16 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina rallied past Georgia 70-56 in Columbia, South Carolina to win its record 43rd straight Southeastern Conference regular-season game.

Not that it came easily. The Gamecocks (25-0, 12-0 SEC) trailed 37-28 when Javyn Nicholson hit the first basket of the third quarter as the sold-out crowd watched in disbelief. Georgia falls to 11-14 overall, 2-10 in the SEC.

• JuJu Watkins scored 18 points, despite having an off-shooting night, to help No. 10 Southern Cal (20-4, 10-4 Pac-12) beat 11th-ranked Oregon State (21-4, 10-4) in Corvallis, Oregon.

The 6-foot-2 freshman guard, who is the second-leading scorer in Division 1 behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, was just 6 of 32 from the field.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the opening seven minutes and Manchester United then withstood a spirited fightback to hang on for a 2-1 win at Luton and a fourth straight Premier League victory.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Real Madrid could see its Spanish league lead reduced after being held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Joselu put Madrid ahead only three minutes into the match against its southern Madrid rival, but the hosts equalized through Raúl de Tomás in the 27th.

The draw moved Madrid six points clear of second-place Girona, which visits fifth-place Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

TENNIS

ARGENTINA OPEN: Wild card Facundo Díaz Acosta won his first ATP singles title by beating Chile’s Nicolás Jarry 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the clay-court Argentina Open in Buenes Aires, Argentina.

