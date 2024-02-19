One person died and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in New Sharon on Monday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:45 a.m., said Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Moss said the initial investigation indicates that the driver of a 2007 Ford Focus was pulling out of Tuttles Auto Sales to turn left on Route 2 and the driver of an oncoming 2022 Dodge Ram was unable to stop. The Dodge Ram hit the Ford Focus.

The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was transported via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center. Police did not release their names Monday as notification of next of kin was pending.

Moss identified the driver of the Dodge Ram as 64-year-old Shawn Dunning of Jackman, who was not injured. Route 2 was shut down for two hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.

