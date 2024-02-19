Jud Caswell

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $10 students and kids. ticketstripe.com/jcaswell

Award-winning Maine singer-songwriter Jud Caswell will perform as part of the Concerts for a Cause series to raise funds for Midcoast New Mainers Group and Oasis Free Clinics. Along with guitar, Caswell plays banjo, cittern, whistles and Irish drums. The show is called Morning Cordial Retrospective to mark the release of his album “Keep Walking, Morning Cordial Vol. 1.” At the onset of the pandemic, Caswell would play an original, cover or Irish tune on Facebook to help people feel connected to one another during isolation. All told, Caswell has released 175 videos, so he’ll have plenty of songs to choose from on Saturday.

Portland Symphony Orchestra American Beats

2:30 p.m. Sunday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $28 to $90. porttix.com

A foursome of American composers will be celebrated during a Sunday afternoon performance by Portland Symphony Orchestra featuring guest conductor Marco Parisotto and percussionist Pei-Ching Wu. Your ears will be treated to Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide,” Corigliano’s “The Conjurer: Concerto for Percussion and Orchestra,” Copland’s “Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes” and Gershwin’s “Catfish Row: Symphonic Suite from Porgy and Bess.”

Noun

8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26. Space, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 in advance, $15 day of show. space538.org

Marissa Paternoster is the singer and guitarist from the recently disbanded indie rock act Screaming Females. Her solo project is called Noun, and, to date, Paternaster has released several albums and singles both as Noun and under her own name. Opening the show is vocalist/guitarist/pianist Is She? also known as Portland musician Estelle Poole. Both Paternoster and Poole are reasons to leave your house on a Monday night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »