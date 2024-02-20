Support for affordable housing for seniors

To the editor,

York County Community Action strongly supports the development of affordable housing for seniors. The proposed construction of 70 units of affordable housing by Avesta in Kennebunk for people age 55 and over is a unique opportunity to meet a critical need.

Kennebunk and York County are experiencing an affordable housing crisis. From 2000-2020, the median home price in York County rose 165%, and from 2017-2020 median rents in York County rose 62% (they have increased another 10% over the last year alone). This crisis impacts seniors in particular.

According to a report recently released by the United Ways of Maine, 58% of seniors in York County do not have enough income to make ends meet, which is more than 20% higher than the next age group. This makes seniors particularly vulnerable when housing costs are high.

One of the unique advantages of the proposed development is that it is close to transportation. Our organization provides a range of transportation services to Kennebunk residents, which we can link to this location. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, our seniors deserve to live in safe, affordable housing without the worry of losing their homes.

For all these reasons, we strongly support this opportunity to meet an urgent need for seniors.

Carter Friend, CEO

York County Community Action

Appreciate efforts of first responders

To the editor,

My wife and I would like to reach out with a special thanks to the brave volunteer firefighters who saved our house during the last storm. Our crawl space was inundated with ocean water at a level which came dangerously close to entering our first floor, completely destroying our house.

They came to pump it out, just in time, and saved it. It is inspiring to see our neighbors volunteer their time and effort to protect their fellow residents. We are all aware of numerous acts of heroism they have performed during these unprecedented times. If you feel the same way we do, please consider volunteering to help your fellow neighbors in some way, contribute to the fire department fund or the general assistance fund in the town.

Thanks again, we appreciate your efforts more than you will ever know.

Don and Joann Anderson

Goose Rocks Beach

Appreciate support for No Place Like Home

To the editor,

We would like to share our appreciation for all who helped No Place Like Home (NPLH) have a successful 2023.

NPLH is an all-volunteer group of community members servicing those who live and /or work in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel. Our mission is to help older residents live and thrive in their homes. We do small tasks around the home, and we also operate a medical equipment loan closet which provides free durable medical equipment (wheelchairs, walkers, commodes, etc.) for short- and long-term use.

We thank Spurling Fitness Center for continuing to partner with NPLH and generously providing space for the loan closet, and the town of Kennebunk for providing overflow equipment storage. Thank you as well to Cole-Harrison for NPLH insurance support, which allows our volunteers to cover a phone line for requests and staff the loan closet space three mornings a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-noon).

In 2023 NPLH received 840 calls, of which 583 were for the medical equipment loan closet. Our dedicated volunteers provided 1,284 hours of service, and locally NPLH loaned out 257 medical equipment items.

Last year we also provided 143 local rides (down from 342 requests in 2021) and now refer ride requests to the town of Kennebunk’s Kennector ride program, where residents can connect to rides five days a week.

As we look forward to 2024, we are researching new ways in which our volunteers can meet the needs of older adults in our community. We also hope to expand our outreach in order that people who are unaware of our service are informed and able to contact us for any help that we can provide. Please find us on Facebook at No Place Like Home – Kennebunk, online at nplhmaine.org, or call 207-558-2270 for assistance. Thank you.

Molly Hoadley, founder

No Place Like Home

