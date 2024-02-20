Election letters

To the editor,

I’m voting for Tris Howard in our upcoming election for state rep.. We have good candidates this round, but Tris stands apart. He represents a new generation with fresh ideas, energy, and has demonstrated the commitment to come forward. You have only to ask anybody who has been involved in dune restoration down at Willard to know how involved and concerned he is about local issues.

He is also the only the only candidate with a background in climate science and engineering and, impressively, has proposed concrete plans for our city that can be implemented right away.

I’ve known Tris since he was 5. I’ve watched him become a caring, thoughtful young man, and while he’s young (25 not 17 – not that young), his dedication to our community’s well-being is already impressive. He has pitched in to do the work as needed. He’s earned this chance to represent us.

It’s time for a fresh perspective. Do you follow politics? It’s actually past time.

Ross Little

South Portland

To the editor,

If you are fed up with Democratic and Republican political games, please join me in voting for Independent Brendan Williams in the District 122 special election on March 5.

Brendan Williams was frozen out of the recent South Portland Democratic Party Caucus and now seeks an independent political future. Brendan Williams will be an independent voice for our community and will work with Democrats and Republicans in Augusta.

Brendan knows our community well from serving on the South Portland Human Rights Commission, Civil Service Commission and the Transit Advisory Committee. Brendan cares about housing for working individuals and families, gun control, disability rights and improving educational opportunities and job training.

We need younger Mainers to enter politics and speak up for our communities. Brendan Williams will be that voice on behalf of District 122 in South Portland. Please visit on Facebook and vote for Brendan Williams on the March 5 special election.

Robert Sellin

South Portland

To the editor,

I have met and spoken with Matt Beck and I am very impressed with his continued commitment to working for the good of the community. A few highlights of what he has done include working as a union organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and being an AFL-CIO delegate to the Southern Maine Labor Council.

Also, he has been a South Portland delegate to the Portland Water District. In his speech at the Democratic caucus, one could hear his strong desire to continue working for the benefit of the people of South Portland and for the state as a whole. He received an overwhelming vote to fill out the term of Lois Reckitt. He is familiar with the workings of the Maine State Legislature and will be a great addition to the to the Maine House of Representatives.

I highly recommend voting for Matt Beck, Democrat for House on or before the special election day on March 5.

Abby Huntoon

South Portland

To the editor,

The person we elect to take the late Lois Reckitt’s seat in Augusta will have to hit the ground running the day they enter the State House. That’s why I am voting for Matthew Beck in South Portland’s March 5 special election.

Matt is tireless in his work for justice, a loving father and great neighbor. Having known Matt and his wife Denice for over 25 years, when our children’s’ friendships forged ours, I’ve witnessed Matt’s successful citizen work in the Legislature, fighting for laws to create good jobs, affordable housing, quality healthcare and protecting the environment.

A vote for Matt makes him even more effective on the other side of the legislative table. His citizen legislative experience coupled with his fresh perspective, kindness and intelligence gives us the best of both worlds.

I encourage all in House District 122 to vote for Matt Beck at the polls or by early voting at city hall or with an absentee ballot before Feb. 29.

Matt Beck is the commonsense leader that South Portland needs right now.

Donna Yellen

South Portland

