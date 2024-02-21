A Gorham woman and her two young sons lost their home, possessions, car and cat in an explosion and fire Monday evening at 154 Mosher Road.

The explosion and fire at about 6:30 p.m. were the result of an attempt to light a grill, located in the garage, that had a gas leak, according to Gorham Fire Chief Kenny Fickett. The fire quickly spread to the rest of the Cape Cod-style house.

Katharine Goodwill-Brown and her children were at the home but escaped injury.

A Buxton firefighter suffering from exhaustion battling the blaze was taken to a hospital, but is “OK now,” Fickett said Tuesday.

The community rallied quickly to help the family.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help Goodwill-Brown “secure a home and basic items needed for the children” surpassed its $10,000 goal after one day. As of Wednesday at noon, $10,650 as been raised.

In addition to the losses at 154 Mosher Road, Fickett also said there was an “exposure loss” of a camper and siding on the neighboring house at 158 Mosher Road.

The property at 154 Mosher Road is owned by Goodwill-Brown, according to tax records, and with an assessed value of $263,000.

