Charles Robert Rizzo, 53, of Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, passed away suddenly of a cardiac event on Thursday morning, Feb. 15, 2024.

Charlie was born June 5, 1970, in New London, Connecticut, to Charles and Brenda (Campbell) Rizzo. The family moved to Hampton Bays, New York, when Charlie was an infant. Seven years later the family moved to Kennebunkport. Charlie graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1988. He attended Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts, where he earned a degree in business and finance.

In Charlie’s 21st year he started working in the family business, New England Shade and Carpet, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Following the family business, he spent 12 years in the Boston area working for various flooring and athletic turf companies.

Charlie always had a very competitive spirit and was a lifelong sports fan, participant, and coach. He was thrilled to have the opportunity to coach both his children, Dominic and Arianna, in their early sports endeavors: flag football, basketball, and lacrosse. He was a diehard New York Yankees fan and New England Patriots fan. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with his uncles (Campbells) on the golf course. Most importantly, he was a proud father who treasured watching his son and daughter become a young woman and man.

Charlie is survived by his mother, Brenda Rizzo, Kennebunkport; his father, Charles Rizzo and wife Linda, The Villages, Florida; his wife, Kimberly Koslowsky-Rizzo, Hampton Falls; his former wife, Kerry (Hagan) Rizzo, Hampton Falls; his son, Dominic and daughter, Arianna, Hampton Falls; and his brothers: Michael Rizzo, Reading, Massachusetts, and Joseph Rizzo, Kennebunkport.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

A spring burial will be held in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

Memorial donations may be made in Charlie’s name to the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, at https://www.joslin.org/giving.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Charlie’s book of memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

