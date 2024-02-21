SOUTH PORTLAND – Nancy Ann Danielson, 70, of South Portland, passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2024. Nancy’s journey came to an unexpected end, but as with all challenges in life, Nancy faced it with grace and poise. Nancy was guided to heaven’s gates by her grandsons Shawn Jr. and Ernie, one on each side, neither letting go until they were sure she’d safely crossed.

Nancy was born in Grand Forks, N.D., on Sept. 21, 1953, to Myron and Delores Danielson. She attended local schools before going on to train as a medical assistant. Nancy spent her career working in various specialty offices. She was truly a caregiver at heart. Even in her retirement she enjoyed staying busy caring for people and animals, working as caregiver for The Girls at Home Care and clerk for Pet Supply Plus. Nancy always had a love for animals, donating to several charities, and even raising her own horses at one point. Most recently this love was for her cat Elizabeth.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents Myron and Delores. She is survived by her brother Raymond Danielson, of Grand Forks, ND and his partner Lisa. Her son Shawn Lorange Sr., of South Portland, and her grandsons Shawn Lorange Jr., and his wife Samantha, and Ernest Lorange. And her great-grandchildren, who she adored, Dreanna Faith, Nivanna Hope, and Owen Hayes.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at The Moose Lodge, at 19 Spring Street, Scarborough. All are welcome to come and celebrate Nancy’s life and show support for the family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family to help cover the cost of arrangements.