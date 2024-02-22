Backwoods Burgers

coming to town

Backwoods Burger Shack is coming soon to Gorham at 680 Gray Road in Little Falls near the traffic circle between route 202 and 237.

Owners Rick Boyd and Tatiana Martz, who started out in the restaurant business in Boise, Idaho, in 2009, plan to open in April 15 in the space occupied by Curbside Comforts, which recently closed after three years.

Reminder: Knights’

blood drive Feb. 27

Gorham Knights of Columbus Council 10221 will host a blood drive at St. Anne’s Church at 299 Main St. from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, to help address the national blood shortage.

A donation of a single unit can help save up to three lives, according to the American Red Cross. Sign up at redcrossblood.org/give.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Feb. 27, 1974, that Madeline Handy of Alden Lane had been entertaining a woman from Thomaston and accompanied her home.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Feb. 16 that the U.S. public debt was $34,266,061,012,653.21.

