For many long time Republicans, this upcoming presidential election seems like a political “Sophie’s Choice” where we cannot in good conscience choose either candidate.

If you are happy with the candidates both political parties have coronated, then this letter is not for you. But if you are interested in a third option, there is a presidential primary in Maine on March 5 for us to cast a vote for our presidential preference, and as a lifelong Republican, I will be supporting former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley.

I devoted much of my adult life to politics and served in the Maine Legislature as a Republican for 24 years. My last term I served as Senate Republican Leader. Most of the people I served with in both parties were men and women of integrity and good moral character; we just differed in our approach to solving problems. I find that moral character sadly lacking in our candidates chosen by the Washington based party big wigs.

Fortunately, the Republican primary election is open to Republicans and Independents, many whom are disaffected Republicans who saw little recourse but to unenroll. We have a unique opportunity to reject the chaos and drama of our current political options and vote for a conservative candidate with years of proven leadership. Remember, in Maine we can request an absentee ballot through our town office or vote early in person at our town office until Feb. 29. Election Day is March 5. Make your voice heard.

Mary E. Small

Bath

Say it ain’t so, Joe!

President Biden’s embrace of Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians is a catastrophic mistake. Ignoring Israel’s campaign to eliminate the presence of the Palestinian people from their historic lands deserves condemnation.



The action of Hamas on Oct. 7 was clearly deplorable, but the almost total destruction of Gaza, including the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent people, virtually all of its hospitals, as well as its infrastructure and homes constitutes an unforgivable war crime of immense proportions.



Biden ignores the fact that Netanyahu supported the rise of Hamas as a foil against the Palestinian Authority. He chooses to ignore Israel’s illegal occupation of the West Bank and its repression of Palestinians in that territory. Netanyahu faces criminal charges in Israel and is despised by the majority of Israelis. Blind support for behavior that is manifestly evil is insupportable.



Is it not time that the United States is committed to the right side of history? Do we want to be considered an international pariah? Does Biden not realize that he is compromising his chance for victory in the November election? Will he inflict another and more likely catastrophic Trump presidency on the US? Will this be his legacy?

Timothy Zorach,

Georgetown

Time for popular vote

In our country’s history, five of 46 times the candidate with the largest number of votes did not become president due to the Electoral College. This has seemed wrong to many Americans, but it seemed unlikely that a constitutional amendment could be passed to change it. Now the National Popular Vote Project has a strong chance of making the popular vote definitive without abolishing the Electoral College.



The National Popular Vote Project explains that if enough state legislatures pass a law that their electoral votes will be given to the candidate with the most votes, the problem will be solved. When the pledged votes reach 270, then the winner of the popular vote will become president. Already 16 states and the District of Columbia have passed such a law, pledging 205 votes. When the total reaches 270, a majority of the Electoral College, the candidate with the majority of the popular vote will become president.



Certainly, these laws would be challenged in the courts, including the Supreme Court. The National Popular Vote Project is confident the laws would be upheld because the Constitution is clear that each state has the right to determine what to do with its electoral votes.



In Maine, LD1587, pledging Maine electoral votes to the winner of the nation's popular vote has come out of committee and will soon be before the full Legislature. A video from Maine Conservation Voters explains this approach and how it will truly enfranchise all voters. Every voter's vote will be equal and no longer will a few battleground states determine who will be president. Please consider watching the video and if it makes sense to you, write your representatives.

Nancy Hasenfus,

Brunswick

Call for gun safety

I am a retired clinical social worker and a longtime Unitarian Universalist, and I am writing in support of the four gun-safety bills that have been endorsed by the Maine Gun Safety Coalition and the Maine Unitarian Universalist State Advocacy Network. From my personal and professional point of view, these bills are critical to save the lives of people in Maine.

Extreme Risk Protection Order (Red Flag laws): People who tend to use guns for suicide or to hurt others tend not to seek help on their own prior to taking such actions. But family and friends often notice a change in behavior or other evidence of disturbance. This law will make it possible for them to take action to remove the danger of guns until the crisis has passed or the person can receive treatment and support. This will save lives without permanently violating rights.



72-hour waiting period: This is time that can be valuable in preventing impulsive behavior. Often the crisis is resolved, or the person has time to receive help, again saving lives without violating rights.



Expanding universal background checks should be expanded to include all gun sales just makes sense.

Banning the purchase of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines is also common sense. Civilians do not need to own such weapons for hunting or personal safety.



We cannot continue to just send “thoughts and prayers” in response to the continued gun violence in our country. We Mainers know that firsthand. We must do what we can to let our state legislators know that the Maine people support sensible laws to protect each other.



Louise Gephart,

Brunswick

Support for Denise Tepler



I write in strongest support of Denise Tepler (Topsham). Having served with Denise in the Maine Legislature as members of the Sagadahoc delegation, I know she has the experience, skills, energy and commitment essential for the best representation of the people of the district.



With her eight years in the Legislature, serving on multiple bipartisan committees, including four years as co-chair, Denise understands how to get things done in Augusta.



Denise Tepler also understands that being available and responsive to all members of the community is her job. Winning an election is only the beginning. It’s then that the work of serving the people of the district and the state really begins. I urge you to put Denise back on the job!



Jay McCreight,

Harpswell

Former State Representative (West Bath, Harpswell, northeast Brunswick)

Change searching for a reason



I can remember my father teaching us kids about the importance of giving positive reinforcement to others. It sets a great example, makes one feel good, and motivates others to be better.



I live in Harpswell, and I think it is long overdue to mention how wonderful this community is. I have lived here for many years, and I truly feel very fortunate. We have beautiful trails and areas for recreation. Socialization is key to aging and it is ever present in the programs that are offered. Neighbor helping neighbor is a way of life here. Recent severe flooding from the back-to-back storms caused major damage to our working waterfront. Our community wasted no time in having fundraisers to assist in lifting up our fishing community and others affected.



Word has it we have a school board member who has been known to read “The Hobbit” to the classroom children and to teach them the game of chess, all on his own time. This is the kind of public servant that we should revere and embrace.



When issues come up our select board works together for solutions, encourages the community to engage and then these issues are voted on. Democracy working at its best. Kudos to our selectman.



Harpswell is a fairly well-oiled machine. There are rumblings of dissatisfaction by some who think there is a need for wholesale change in our community: on our board of selectmen and at MSAD75. I suppose that there are disaffected people in every community. I am old enough to know that criticism and anger can only feed negativity. Personally, I believe that if it isn’t broken there is no need to fix it. Harpswell’s Select Board and our public school are not broken. Change for the sake of change is not necessarily a good thing.



Harpswell, please vote on March 9 — if you can’t make it on the 9th, you can vote now at the town hall.



Kathy D’Agostino,

Harpswell

