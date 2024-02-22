GOLF

The PGA Tour will have to wait for the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods. In a pre-qualifier event Thursday in Florida, Charlie Woods took a 12 on one hole and shot 86.

Woods didn’t make a birdie during his round at one of four pre-qualifier sites for the Cognizant Classic. About two dozen players combined from the four sites moved on to Monday’s qualifier, with four players earning a spot in the PGA Tour event.

Woods ran into early trouble with a pair of bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 fifth. Then, on the seventh with water down the right side and water behind the green, he shot a 12. Woods made the turn in 47.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Detroit Pistons forward/center Isaiah Stewart was suspended three games without pay by the NBA for punching and pushing Phoenix Suns forward/center Drew Eubanks.

Stewart and Eubanks had a confrontation Feb. 14 before a game. Eubanks said it happened as he entered the arena. He said an argument ensued and the two were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch and security intervened. Phoenix police said that Stewart was arrested for assault, issued a citation and released.

HOCKEY

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone could be out for an extended period with an injury Coach Bruce Cassidy said wasn’t related to his surgically repaired back.

Cassidy said Stone was week to week with an upper-body injury. He got hurt during Tuesday’s 5-3 home loss to the Nashville Predators.

SOCCER

ALVES GUILTY: Dani Alves, 40, the former Brazil and Barcelona right back, was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub and sentenced to four years and six months in prison on Thursday.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova held a 6-2, 5-1 lead against Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals, then squandered six match points and lost, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

“This has to be the biggest comeback of my career,” said Cirstea, who also beat Vondrousova in two pervious meetings. “To be honest, at a set and 5-1, I wasn’t really thinking about winning anymore. I was like, make it nicer for the public, try to make it a little bit longer, try to give them a little bit of nicer tennis. I still don’t know how I managed it.”

EQUESTRIAN

CHAMPION CLEARED: Kevin Staut, a former Olympic champion, was cleared by a French court of assaulting his former partner, according to his lawyer.

Staut and Norwegian horse rider Marie Valdar Longem had accused each other of violence following an argument in a Bordeaux, France, hotel room last February during an event. A court in the French city of Lisieux fined Longem $1,600 for her actions in the altercation. She will appeal the ruling.

GYNASTICS

DOUGLAS OUT: Gabby Douglas, the 2012 Olympic champion, pulled out of this weekend’s Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, after posting on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Douglas, 28, planned to compete in three of the four events at Winter Cup, her first meet since the 2016 Olympics, where she helped the Americans win a team gold.

— News service report

