Winterfest is right

around the corner

Downtown Westbrook’s annual Winterfest is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The annual festival will have family activities and events, include a petting zoo and a barbecue put on by American Legion Post 62 and Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club. Rain date will be Sunday, March 3.

For more information, go to downtownwestbrook.com/winterfest.

Origami crafting,

seed swap at library

Walker Memorial Library will host an origami craft event for adults and teens at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. All materials will be provided.

The library will also have a seed swap from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 9. Bring house plants, clippings, seeds and seedlings to share with other plant enthusiasts.

For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

Learn about Maine’s

Civil War monuments

Roberta Dutton Morrill of Windham will discuss Civil War monuments in Maine at the Westbrook Historical Society meetup at 1:30 p.m. March 2 at the Community Center.

Admission is free. The historical society can be contacted at 854-5588 on Tuesdays or Saturdays between 9 a.m. and noon or by email at westhistorical@myfairpoint.net.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Feb. 27, 1974, that Robert O’Wril was to speak about weather at the senior citizens meeting with Bernadette Cote in charge of refreshments.

