Public hearing on proposed Tractor Supply, Dollar General

The Bridgton Planning Board will hold a public hearing on a project being proposed by developer Andrew Kurmin of Gorrill Palmer to build Tractor Supply Co. and Dollar General stores off Brag Way, behind the former Lampron gas/convenience store at the edge of town.

The hearing will take place during the regular Planning Board meeting at 5 p.m. March 5 in the downstairs meeting room at Town Office. It will include a presentation by Kurmin and offer an opportunity for residents to ask questions about the proposal.

Glover award nominations

The Bridgton Lions Club is accepting nominations for its annual Al Glover Nonprofit Leadership Award.

The award, named after Bridgton resident Al Glover, honors an individual who has given outstanding service to any of the nonprofit organizations serving the greater Bridgton area.

Nominations must be approved by the nonprofit’s governing agency submitted by mail by March 11 to: Bridgton Lions Club, Glover Award Committee, P.O. Box 103, Bridgton, ME 04009, or by emailing brentuchon3@gmail.com. Include contact information in case more information is required.

The winner will be decided on or before April 8.

Winter hikes

Join Loon Echo Land Trust and Maine Master Naturalists for winter mammal tracking on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. Walk through the woods and learn about winter mammals through tracks and other signs. This walk will be held at a location in the Lake Region to be determined closer to the event, depending on conditions.

Loon Echo is also hosting a winter hike at Bald Pate Mountain Preserve in South Bridgton on Friday, March 1, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Snowshoes or traction equipment may be necessary depending on conditions, but some gear is available to borrow from LELT.

Both events are free but space is limited and registration required. For more information and to register, call 647-4352, go to lelt.org/events or email maggie@lelt.org.

