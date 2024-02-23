In December 2022, I wrote a piece (“The Bike Whisperer”) about Mark Wheeler’s hobby of fixing up old bicycles and then giving them to people who needed them. Mark tipped me off to this inspiring story, thereby earning another title: The Story Whisperer.

Last summer, Njeri Kamere was living in Nairobi, Kenya, with her 15-year-old son, Baraka, a good basketball player. A representative of Global Education and Sports Partners came to Nairobi to meet with families who might consider independent school options in the United States for their son or daughter. That event prompted Hyde School in Bath to offer Baraka a scholarship.

Njeri, a great believer in education and a strong advocate for each of her four children, decided that Hyde School would be a fine fit for Baraka, so they accepted the offer. Moreover, Njeri (pronounced “Jerry”) decided she would also move to Bath to support Baraka and begin a new chapter in her own life.

This past fall, Mark Wheeler learned from a relative that there was a new student from Africa at Hyde who needed a good bike. Mark provided a bike, and he was impressed with both Baraka and Njeri. That’s why he contacted me.

Njeri reports that Baraka has really flourished at Hyde. “Baraka is elated with Hyde. It’s a nurturing school with very supportive teachers, unlike his school in Kenya which tended to be punitive. He’s really engaged with his schoolwork, and he’s doing very well academically. His basketball coach has been working one-on-one with him, and he’s getting some good playing time.”

Baraka’s basketball coach Tom Bragg says, “Baraka has done a great job at Hyde. He’s well grounded, and he’s very disciplined in his studies. He’s very coachable, and he has a great relation with the other players. Just as important, he’s rising up to face the challenges in his life.”

Njeri Kamere is understandably proud of all of her children. Wanjiru, age 29, works at the Bank of Kenya in Human Resources. Mbugua, age 26, is pursuing a masters in Global Business at Arizona State University. Kamau, age 22, is studying information technology at a university in Kenya.

Njeri’s superb parenting has no doubt been a big factor in her children’s success. “I’ve always told them that education is the key to their future. And I’ve encouraged them to make good decisions. And believe in God.”

Baraka lives at Hyde during the week, and he goes to Njeri’s apartment in Bath over the weekend.

Njeri runs her own business selling anti-aging skin care products and wellness products. She’s considering pursuing a nursing degree, and she hopes to start in the fall. Meanwhile, she’s developed good friendships while working out at the Bath Y. As important, she’s very determined to give back to the community, which has been so supportive of her and her son Baraka. She’s seeking out good volunteer opportunities.

While chatting with Njeri at the Bath Y and later over the phone I’ve been greatly impressed with her optimism, her courage and her charm. Thanks, Njeri, for giving me the opportunity to share the story of your journey and for demonstrating that there’s nothing more powerful or more enduring than the love of a mother for her children.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

