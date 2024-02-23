On the heels of yet another mass shooting – one that took the life of Kansas City radio station DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan and left 22 others injured – people of faith came together in worshipping communities during the weekend of Feb. 16 to 18 for Gun Safety Awareness Sabbath. They did so not only to pray for victims of gun violence, but to demand changes to laws that do little to curb that violence in our state.

Many in Maine have long believed that our laws were enough to protect us from the gun violence that plagues our nation. Robert Card shattered that false sense of security when he arrived at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grill in Lewiston on Oct. 25. Card was at one point carrying a semi-automatic Ruger AR-10 style rifle, a Smith & Wesson handgun and a Smith & Wesson AR-15-style rifle. How might this situation have changed had stronger gun laws been in effect?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Judy Williams lives in Belfast and is a member of the Work Group for Gun Legislation of The First Church in Belfast, UCC.

The gaps in Maine’s current gun legislation are obvious. In Maine, we have:

• no law requiring private sellers who are not licensed dealers to initiate a background check when transferring a firearm;

• no law imposing a waiting period prior to the purchase of a firearm;

• no law banning assault style weapons or high-capacity magazines; and

Advertisement

• no red flag law to more efficiently but legally get firearms temporarily out of the hands of people who are dangerous.

In addition, Maine is one of about 20 states that allow permitless carry, having a concealed weapon in public without a permit.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, Maine ranks 27th in the country for gun law strength, and Giffords Law Center gives Maine a grade of D- on its Gun Law Score Card.

If we are to have the kind of society where we can watch a parade or go to school, a movie or house of worship without fearing for our lives, we must all do everything we can to effect change.

The arguments for maintaining the status quo regarding gun legislation are many.

“Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.”

Advertisement

“We just need to enforce gun laws already on the books.”

And even, of late, “Assault-style weapons are needed for hunting.”

But the evidence supporting the need for change to gun laws is strong. According to the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, “stricter gun laws passed by 40 states from 1991 to 2016 reduced gun deaths by nearly 4,300 in 2016, or about 10% of the nationwide total.” Giffords Law Center notes that “of the 15 states with the highest gun death rates, 12 received Fs for their gun laws.”

People of faith have had enough.

They want much more than the thoughts and prayers that politicians typically offer after mass shootings. Just as members of faith communities did during the Civil Rights era, people today are turning to their faith communities for guidance on how to end the injustice of gun violence. Groups like The Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry, The National Council of Jewish Women and Bishops United Against Gun Violence all advocate for legislation that will decrease gun deaths in the United States.

The Social Action Committee of the Maine Conference of the United Church of Christ, UCC, is hosting conversations on gun safety in Bangor, Auburn and Waterville to allow participants an opportunity to consider a faithful response to gun legislation.

Many people of faith were among the hundreds who descended upon the statehouse on Jan. 3 for the Gun Safety Day of Action organized by the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, demanding that our legislators pass strong gun safety legislation now.

The First Church in Belfast, Maine, UCC, has formed a working group on gun legislation to let state legislators know that they expect action, not platitudes.

The time has come to make our voices heard about the need for commonsense changes to Maine’s gun laws.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous