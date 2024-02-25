CAPE ELIZABETH – Jacqueline Grant Hayes passed away on Feb. 21, 2024, at the age of 77.

She was born in New Bedford, Mass. and attended Farmington State College (bachelor’s degree) and the University of Maine at Orono (master’s degree). She worked with children throughout her career at the Children’s Center in Orono, then in the schools of Palmyra, Hartland, and Old Town as an elementary guidance counselor.

She was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church in Bangor and Portland for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth P. Hayes (2000); her parents; and sister, Bette.

She is survived by her children, Michael Roundy, Elizabeth Richards, and Carolyn Morton, stepchildren, Katherine Whitman and Thomas Hayes; 12 grandchildren; sisters Jean and Mary Irene, and brother, Paul.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the University of Maine Foundation for the Kenneth P. Hayes Memorial Scholarship fund.

