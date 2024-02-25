BASKETBALL

Neemias Queta, JD Davison and DJ Steward each recorded a double-double as the Maine Celtics cruised to a 130-100 win over the Westchester Knicks in an NBA G League game on Sunday at the Portland Expo.

Queta finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for Maine, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Davison added 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while Steward had 21 point and 12 rebounds.

Drew Peterson and Jordan Walsh each scored 16 points each for the Celtics, while Brandon Slater added 10.

Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin scored 24 points each for Westchester.

NBA: Miami’s Jimmy Butler and New Orleans’ Naji Marshall have been suspended for one game apiece for instigating an on-court altercation, the NBA announced.

The incident happened during the Heat-Pelicans game Friday night.

Miami’s Thomas Bryant and New Orleans’ Jose Alvarado were both handed three-game suspensions for fighting and leaving the bench area. Miami’s Nikola Jovic also got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation, the league said.

• The Atlanta Hawks lost All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least four weeks with a left hand injury.

The Hawks announced that Young suffered a torn ligament in the fifth finger of his left hand during Friday night’s loss to Toronto. Young will have surgery Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

