Portland Press Herald CEO Lisa DeSisto challenges her peers, including reigning champion Michael Bourque, CEO of MEMIC, to a Spelling Bee to raise money for the winner’s chosen charity on Wednesday, March 27, 5-7 p.m., at Oxbow Brewing in Portland. This is an exclusive, invite-only event. Complete the form below to be entered to win a pair of tickets.

