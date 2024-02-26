Winter is in full swing and snow will fall. Age Friendly South Portland has once again promoted the Golden Shovel program for the businesses on Ocean Street from Mill Creek Park to Thomas Knight Park. This is the fourth annual Golden Shovel Award.

The Golden Shovel has previously been awarded to Verbena (2020), SOPO Seafood (2021) and Taco Trio (2022).

The Golden Shovel is awarded to the business that keeps its sidewalk and storefront access safe and easy to navigate for residents of all ages. Feedback is solicited from direct email (agefriendly@southportland.org), neighborhood Facebook groups, and direct city websites.

Businesses that participate will have a promotional sign in the storefront window. Owners will be encouraging patrons to vote at any time throughout the season.

The program encourages friendly competition and an enjoyable escape from winter precipitation.

So, while you are patronizing the Ocean Street businesses, please navigate the walkways easily and safely, and vote for the best practice business.

Carol Kilroy is a member of Age Friendly South Portland.

