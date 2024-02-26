Wildflower

8 p.m. Saturday. Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. space538.org

Help Maine folk act Wildflower celebrate the release of its third album, “Green World,” by catching a show at Space. The songwriting brains behind the band is Portlander Adrian O’Barr, who is inspired by ’70s British Isles folk tunes, as well as the Laurel Canyon sound. The album includes guest musicians MorganEve Swain (Huntress and the Holder of Hands), among several others. Opening the show is surf rock-meets-psychedelia act Kioea, featuring guitarist and vocalist Carand Burnet.

Hannah Wicklund

8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, 21-plus. statetheatreportland.com

Rock singer Hannah Wicklund and her band will be showing off tunes from “The Prize,” released last month. The album packs full-throated vocal punches on tracks like “Hell in the Hallway” and takes a few tender turns on ones like “Songbird Sing” and the title track, with a gorgeous string arrangement. Guitar licks tattoo most of the album, and you’ll likely hear most of those songs played at the Portland show.

Thievery Corporation

9 p.m. Sunday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $39.50 to $59.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Electronic music duo Thievery Corporation is Rob Garza and Eric Hilton. Formed nearly 30 years ago, Thievery Corporation has released 10 albums, and two have topped Billboard’s U.S. Dance Chart. Through the years, the band has crisscrossed all over the genre map into reggae, hip-hop, Middle Eastern, acid jazz and a number of other styles. When they tour, Garza and Hilton bring several musicians with them. Acoustic rock trio City of the Sun opens the show.

