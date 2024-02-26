Wildflower
8 p.m. Saturday. Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. space538.org
Help Maine folk act Wildflower celebrate the release of its third album, “Green World,” by catching a show at Space. The songwriting brains behind the band is Portlander Adrian O’Barr, who is inspired by ’70s British Isles folk tunes, as well as the Laurel Canyon sound. The album includes guest musicians MorganEve Swain (Huntress and the Holder of Hands), among several others. Opening the show is surf rock-meets-psychedelia act Kioea, featuring guitarist and vocalist Carand Burnet.
Hannah Wicklund
8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, 21-plus. statetheatreportland.com
Rock singer Hannah Wicklund and her band will be showing off tunes from “The Prize,” released last month. The album packs full-throated vocal punches on tracks like “Hell in the Hallway” and takes a few tender turns on ones like “Songbird Sing” and the title track, with a gorgeous string arrangement. Guitar licks tattoo most of the album, and you’ll likely hear most of those songs played at the Portland show.
Thievery Corporation
9 p.m. Sunday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $39.50 to $59.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com
Electronic music duo Thievery Corporation is Rob Garza and Eric Hilton. Formed nearly 30 years ago, Thievery Corporation has released 10 albums, and two have topped Billboard’s U.S. Dance Chart. Through the years, the band has crisscrossed all over the genre map into reggae, hip-hop, Middle Eastern, acid jazz and a number of other styles. When they tour, Garza and Hilton bring several musicians with them. Acoustic rock trio City of the Sun opens the show.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.