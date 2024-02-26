The following local residents were named to Clark University’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List: Kaylin E. Brown, of Gorham, was named to second honors; Kelly P. Dodge, of Scarborough, was named to first honors; Ella M. Grady, of Gorham, was named to first honors; and William S. Pulvino, of Scarborough, was named to first honors.

Assumption University has announced that Daisy Stone, of Scarborough, Class of 2027, has been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students named to the Fall 2023 Deans’ List. Local students include: Ainsley Christianson of Gorham, Reid Deniso of Scarborough, Theodore Forsley of Scarborough, Thomas Galeckas of Scarborough, Alison Mokriski of Scarborough, Riley O’Mara of Scarborough, Adam Peterson of Scarborough, Garrett Smith of Gorham, Cade Sullivan of Scarborough, Jackson Taylor of Scarborough, Wyatt Thomas of Gorham, Benjamin Thompson of Scarborough.

