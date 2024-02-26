Roger Frederick Williams transitioned peacefully from this existence to the next surrounded by his loving family on Feb. 22, 2024.

Roger was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Ellisburg, New York, the only child of the Rev. Roger Fisk Williams and Carolyn (Kroner) Williams.

He graduated from Lowville High School in 1951 and was a proud alumnus of Colgate University, class of 1955. During his time at Colgate he met and married Sue (Snell) Williams. The two raised three children together.

Roger began his career with IBM a few years after graduation and became a personnel manager charged with recruiting the most promising engineers and designers for the growing computing giant. Over the years this work moved his family from upstate New York, to Cranbury, New Jersey, and then to Ridgefield and Roxbury, Connecticut. Summers with his family were spent at the Jersey Shore, Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and at their cottage on Moody Point in Wells.

In retirement, Roger and Sue moved to Kennebunkport, where he was active in several community affairs; The Shade Tree Committee and the library board of directors at Louis T. Graves Memorial Library. He was an avid golfer and member of the Cape Arundel Golf Club. Roger was well read and was always up for lively conversations about world events, his Welsh-German ancestry, and childhood summers at his grandparent’s strawberry farm in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

Roger is predeceased by his wife of 58 years and is survived by his daughters, Lyn (Williams) Smith, husband, Brian, of Wells; Lany (Williams) Cutter, husband, Gerry, of Florida and Rhode Island, and his son Peter Williams, and wife Sherri, of Hiram, Maine. Roger is also survived by his grandson, Eric Smith and wife, Kristine, of Saco, and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Nathan.

Advertisement

A private gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Roger will be dearly missed by his neighbors in the Sunrise Senior Living Community at Huntington Common in Kennebunk, where he resided independently for the past 13 years.

Donations in Roger’s memory can be made to Louis T. Graves Memorial Library, Attn: Director, 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport, ME 04046, and to S-Z-T Family Reunion, Inc., PO Box 623, Little Falls, NY 13365.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Roger’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: