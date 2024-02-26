CAPE ELIZABETH – The Rotary Club of South Portland-Cape Elizabeth will host the third annual winter fireworks show, Light up the Night Sky, at Fort Williams Park on Saturday, March 2, at 6 p.m. The event is free for people of all ages. The event is sponsored by Port Harbor Marine and hosted by the town of Cape Elizabeth

South Portland SpringFest ‘24 takes place on May 17-18, promising a weekend of family-friendly activities and community spirit. Several activities start on Friday, May 17 at the Redbank Community Center, and an all-day event is at Mill Creek Park on Saturday, May 18.

The event, which has evolved from its Winterfest origins, kicks off with several events leading up to the festival in May.

Promotion of Springfest begins in December, with the annual Rotary Christmas tree sale, and continues with more promotional events like the fireworks extravaganza. There were gnome ornaments for the kids at the tree sale, with cards to remind people about the upcoming SpringFest.

“Our annual Christmas tree sale and the SpringFest events allow us to raise funds to support these exceptional organizations that are making a real difference in our community,” said the Rotary Club’s Jim Britt, in an email. “Our commitment to service is unwavering, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our support to these causes.”

Tony Wagner, a Rotary Club member, helps organize the fireworks display and works with sponsors, highlighted the event’s significance within the community.

“This is our third year doing the fireworks at Fort Williams,” Wagner said. “The original reason they did the original WinterFest in 2012 was to raise separate funds for gifts to Cape Elizabeth and South Portland, as part of the club’s 50th anniversary celebration. The city received the new picnic shelter at Mill Creek Park, and the town received major funding to start the Children’s Garden Project at Fort Williams.”

Wagner said the key point of the event is to provide some activity for people to get out of the house and enjoy some outdoor activities without spending money. “We were focusing on those people who don’t have $500 to spend at a ski resort,” Wagner said.

The decision to transition from Winterfest to SpringFest was driven by the challenges posed by unpredictable winter weather. Wagner said parking will commence around 4:45 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The last few years, the gates were closed before the fireworks went off. We had over 500 cars and we figured we had over 1,600 people attending the fireworks. It has become a big deal,” Wagner said.

A Cape Elizabeth parking sticker is not required.

With support from sponsors like Port Harbor Marine and the major overall event sponsor Bath Savings, the Rotary Club has been able to expand the SpringFest festivities, including an expanded gnome-themed celebration across Knightville and Red Bank areas.

Wagner said there are no safety or parking concerns. He said they have about 20 people parking cars. The Lions Club of Cape Elizabeth also helps with the parking detail. The public works and police departments from Cape Elizabeth provide support. People coming out for the March 2 fireworks are advised to dress warmly and wear shoes suitable for slippery and rough terrain.

Other events leading up to and included in SpringFest feature a variety of activities. These include a winter season family-oriented community-themed reading contest, a family-friendly event at Redbank Community Center, a Skateboard Jam at the new South Portland Skateboard Park, a multi-age cornhole tournament, and a community art project at Mill Creek Park.

Another upcoming event will be held on Saturday, April 6, beginning at 10:30 a.m. when magician BJ Hickman will present a Magic of Reading show at South Portland Public Library.

For more information about South Portland SpringFest ‘ 24, visit www.sp-ce-rotary.org.

