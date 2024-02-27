Applications are available for watershed protection grants in Windham. Volunteer and educational organizations looking to fund projects promoting community efforts to protect and restore the environment can apply for a grant.

The form can be downloaded at windhammaine.us. Applications must be sent to Environmental and Sustainability Coordinator Gretchen Anderson at gaanderson@windhammaine.us. They must be received by March 29. Applicants can call 894-5900, ext. 6124, for more information.

To be eligible, projects must be located within the town of Windham.

Interviews will be held April 17.

