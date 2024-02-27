COLLEGES

Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham had 28 points and nine rebounds, Sydney Parrish added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Indiana beat Northwestern 84-64 in women’s basketball on Tuesday night at Evanston, Illinois, for its fourth straight win in the series.

Holmes surpassed Steve Alford (2,348) to become the second all-time leading scorer amongst Indiana’s men’s and women’s programs. She ranks first amongst the women’s record book with 2,375 career points. Calbert Cheaney — an NBA first-round pick by Washington — scored 2,613 points from 1989-93.

Parrish made a 3-pointer with 8:03 left in the second quarter for a double-digit lead Indiana would hold for the rest of the game.

• UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards signed a big name, image and likeness contract this week with adidas Canada, but wasn’t allowed to speak with reporters in Connecticut about it for fear that promoting the deal might jeopardize her student visa.

Under current United States law, Edwards, who is from Kingston, Ontario, and other international students can only make money in this country with passive NIL deals. She gets a little something, for example, if someone buys a jersey with her name on it at the campus bookstore.

But unlike her teammate Paige Bueckers, who is estimated to be worth more than half a million dollars in the NIL world, Edwards can’t actively participate in endorsements in the United States.

Her financial security no doubt made it a bit easier for Bueckers to decide she will come back to UConn for another season rather than enter this year’s WNBA draft.

Adidas did not release terms of Edwards NIL deal, but a spokeswoman told The Associated Press that the company is “being respectful of the NIL rules and Aaliyah will only participate in Canada during her NIL adidas Canada deal.”

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners announced a trio of roster moves with two players returning from the American Hockey League, and another going up.

Defenseman Ethan Ritchie and forward Curtis Hall have returned from the Providence Bruins, and forward Alex Kile was recalled to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Alex Kile was recalled to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the second time this season.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Daniil Medvedev opened his title defense by beating Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 7-5 in his first match since losing the Australian Open final to Jannik Sinner.

The top-seeded Medvedev had withdrawn from tournaments in Doha and Rotterdam because of fatigue and a right foot problem following his loss to Sinner at Melbourne Park.

Among other first-round matches, fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov beat Luca Van Assche 6-2, 6-3; fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert outlasted Gael Monfils 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; and eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina defeated Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Hornets say they are committed to “fully funding” a new practice facility in downtown Charlotte above $30 million to be provided by the city under a revised proposal.

The Hornets, now co-owned by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, are teaming with longtime partner Novant Health to offer a destination for what it called leading-edge sports medicine and orthopedic care as part of the mixed-use practice facility development.

• Warriors Coach Steve Kerr finalized his $35 million, two-year contract extension that takes him through the 2025-26 season. He is currently in his 10th season.

SOCCER

FA CUP: Erling Haaland scored five goals to power Manchester City into the quarterfinals in a 6-2 win against Luton.

It was his eighth hat trick in a season-and-a-half with City and the second time he has scored five in a single game for the club.

Perhaps more significantly, it was evidence that Haaland is fully back up to speed after recently returning from a foot injury that ruled him out for more than a month between December and January.

Haaland had scored only three goals in seven appearances since making his comeback on Jan. 31.

TRACK & FIELD

BANNED: An Olympic track coach who tried to force Krystsina Tsimanouskaya home from the Tokyo Games to Belarus where she feared for her safety was banned from the sport for five years.

Yury Moisevich’s actions in Tokyo were adjudged to be “a clear affront to the athlete’s dignity and an abuse of … power,” track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said.

He also was found guilty of “providing false or inaccurate information in the course of events leading up to the athlete’s departure from the Olympic Village” in August 2021.

The 63-year-old coach is banned from working in track and field until February 2029.

