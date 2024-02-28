A pre-St. Patrick’s Day concert of Irish music by Boston-based duo Matt and Shannon Heaton is scheduled for Sunday, March 10 at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church.

According to a news release, the Heatons play “updated traditional Irish music on flute, accordion, guitar, and bouzouki and complement their instrumental work with engaging vocals. They present a satisfying mix of new and old tunes and songs with engaging stage presence and masterfully-crafted arrangements.”

The event is part of the Concerts in West K! series that has showcased traditional music since 2014. All shows take place at West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, located at 160 Alfred Road in West Kennebunk. The concert is scheduled for 3-5 p.m.

In West Kennebunk, the Heatons will play a number of selections from their new album, Whirring Wings. The Boston Globe said of the Heatons: “Their playing is masterful and inventive, their arrangements city-smart and spacious.”

Both Heatons have years of experience with Irish music. Shannon co-founded Boston’s Celtic music fest and served on its board for 15 years. She was named Massachusetts Traditional Artist Fellow in 2016 and hosts the podcast Irish Music Stories. Matt has performed with countless ensembles, including the Karan Casey Band, Boys of the Lough, and Robbie O’Connell.

There is open seating for the concert on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is with a $20 per-person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Advertisement

Read Across America Day at Graves Library

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will celebrate Read Across America Day on Saturday, March 2, and host events for book lovers of all ages.

For adults, the library will host an On the Nightstand – Book Discussion Group at 9 a.m. for some coffee and conversation. The group will meet in the Dow Room on the first Saturday of every month. Participants are asked to bring a book that is currently being read. During the hour, the group will share what we they reading and create a list for others to explore.

Children can celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America by taking a selfie with a giant Cat in the Hat, coloring a bookmark, and checking out many books.

Computer basics class offered: Graves Library will help explore the benefits of learning computer icon basics on Tuesday, March 5 at 11:15 a.m. Participants will discover how a computer basics class can help improve confidence in tech abilities, improve productivity, and open a world of new possibilities. The class is open to those new to computers or looking to improve computer skills.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Advertisement

Public invited to view artwork at South Congregational Church

A six-sided structure covered with art is being erected in front of South Congregational Church at 2 North St. in Kennebunkport. According to a news release, 34 artists of all ages and experience levels were each charged with creating two canvases, one of themes of dark, struggle, despair, and challenge; the other on light, release, hope, and joy. While the darker paintings will be on the outside, the public will be able to enter the structure to see the lighter images as well. These are universally accessible themes, said the Rev. Susan Townsley, pastor of the church:

“We see this as a spiritual resource for the whole community,” Townsley said in an email. “We hope to learn from others who view it about how they experience the interplay of light and dark throughout their lives. We will also be reflecting on these themes in our Sunday Worship throughout the two months that structure is on display.”

During the months of March and April, when the art structure is on display, South Church is also planning a number of related events. Opening night will be celebrated on March 1 from 4-6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with guided tours and artist talks, wine, and light refreshments.

Children can reflect on the themes by making shadowboxes at an event cosponsored by Graves Memorial Library on March 13 from 3:15-4 p.m. Families are encouraged to take their children to the art structure first so they can be inspired for their own creations, which will be on display at Graves Library.

On March 20, themes of light and darkness will be explored in music, poetry, storytelling, and candle lighting in the church Sanctuary at 2 North St. at 5 p.m. The experience is designed to honor any religious or spiritual tradition, or simply appeal to those who are just curious. A free supper will follow in the South Church Community House at 8 Temple St. Reservations are encouraged, but not required by calling 207-967-2793 or by signing up online at www.Remadeinhope.org

Advertisement

On April 5, musicians and readers are welcome to share songs, instrumental music, or poetry on themes of light at dark at an open mic night from 7-9 p.m. at the South Church Community House, 8 Temple St. Light refreshments will be served.

On April 28, the Brick Store Museum is cosponsor of an afternoon with Dr. Aaron Rosen at the Brick Store Museum’s Program Center from 3-4:30 p.m. Rosen is a writer, curator, and scholar, with a special focus on contemporary art and interfaith dialogue. He is director of the Luce Center for the Arts and Religion in Washington, D.C., and visiting professor at King’s College London. He is cofounder, along with his wife, of The Parsonage, an art gallery in Searsport, Maine. Rosen will speak on the images of light and dark, how they show up in our lives, and our challenges with them.

All events are free and open to the public. “We received a generous grant for this project, which will enrich the conversation of the congregation, and we gladly wish to share as much as possible with the whole community,” Townsely said.

The program is made possible through a Vital Worship Grant from the Calvin Institute of Christian Worship, Grand Rapids, Michigan, with funds provided by Lilly Endowment Inc.

For more information, contact Townsley at 203-858-5883, pastor@southchurchucc.org; or Elizabeth Grant, event team coordinator, elizabethgrant56@gmail.com.

Astro club schedules meeting

Advertisement

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its next monthly meeting on Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School in Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m. The New School is located at 38 York St.

The March meeting agenda includes Bernie Reim’s What’s Up for the Month and Astro Shorts, where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

St. David’s to host author event

According to a news release, the book “It All Belongs; Love, Loss and Learning to Live Again,’ is a touching, raw, honest and vulnerable love story offered as a resource to all who will or have experienced love, loss, grief and moving toward hope. Roy Smoot wrote it with his late wife as they journeyed through her terminal brain cancer. Her practices of creating beautiful art, meditations from scripture, Rumi, Richard Rohr, Mark Nepo, St. Brigid, others, and devotional writing served her before her diagnosis, through her treatments and up to her death. Her original art and words are in their memoir.”

Roy Smoot, according to the press release, “traveled a terrible path without her after almost 41 years together.” He borrowed practices from her, especially journaling over two years in pubs, parks, coffee shops, restaurants, overseas and everywhere he went. In “It All Belongs'” last section, “how to survive,” he shares his journal writings and poems as he danced with his endless love and its twin, abysmal grief. Ranting, screaming, sobbing, laughing, hugging, praying for more, holding each other tightly. It’s all in their testament to enduring love.

Advertisement

On March 3, from 3 to 4 p.m. Roy Smoot, and his wife June, a good friend of Judy’s, will present “It All Belongs” at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk. They will share lessons learned, helpful tools and practices, and their experiences with love, loss and learning to live again. Hard copies of “It All Belongs” will be available along with information of how to buy it online. For more information or to RSVP, email rsmoot0427@gmail.com or call St. David’s at 207-985-3073.

A look into the nest with York County Audubon

In 2002, Julie Zickefoose began to draw and paint wild nestlings day by day, bearing witness to their swift growth. Over the next 13 years, Zickefoose would document the daily changes in 17 bird species from hatching to fledging. Her book, “Baby Birds,” is the result, with more than 500 life studies.

On Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m., York County Audubon will host Zickefoose for an online program via Zoom.

In the talk, Zickefoose will share her influences as well as her artistic process. According to a York County Audubon news release, “art and science blend in every Zickefoose pursuit, as the scientist’s relentless curiosity joins the artist’s quest for beauty. The work, wonder and fun of studying nestlings, including being foster mother to orphaned hummingbirds, chimney swifts and bluebirds, makes for an irresistible and highly inspirational presentation.”

Zickefoose lives and works on an 80-acre wildlife sanctuary in the back country of Whipple, Ohio. She is a writer and painter who was also an All Things Considered commentator for five years. Her illustrated work, “The Bluebird Effect,” was an Oprah’s Book Club pick. After decades of contributing art and writing to Bird Watcher’s Digest, she recently became advising editor to BWD Magazine. Her illustrated books include “Natural Gardening for Birds,” “Letters from Eden,” “The Bluebird Effect,” and “Baby Birds: An Artist Looks Into the Nest.” Her newest book is “Saving Jemima: Life and Love With a Hard-Luck Jay,” the intimate story of how an orphaned bird can save a soul. For more information, visit www.juliezickefoose.com/.

Advertisement

For more information and to register for the Zoom program, visit www.yorkcountyaudubon.org.

Bricks Store Museum to host preservation series

The Brick Store Museum will host a new series in 2024. Your Old House: And Other Preservation Stories will provide information and an opportunity to discuss topics surrounding historic preservation and caring for historic (or modern day) homes. The first presentation, Preservation in Practice, will be presented virtually on Feb. 29, from noon-1 p.m. as a Lunch & Learn with Brad Miller, preservation manager at Maine Preservation.

The lecture is free with registration required for participants to receive the Zoom link to attend. The presentation will be recorded so that those unable to attend will receive the recording the following day.

The Your Old House series is intended to support homeowners and stewards of historic structures through common issues and speedbumps when caring for a home. All are invited to attend the presentations, which will vary from virtual to on-site depending on the topic; some will be lectures, and some will be hands-on repair workshops.

The presentations are offered free thanks to the support of the museum’s Mission Partners, found on the museum’s website at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Advertisement

Tickets for the upcoming Zoom Lunch & Learn with Brad Miller from Maine Preservation can be reserved at brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Library to host Body Positivity in Hiking seminar

Kennebunk Free Library will host Paige Emerson, of Chubby Hiker Reviews, for Body Positivity in Hiking on Tuesday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

Emerson started a social media page in 2020 called Chubby Hiker Reviews where she reviews trails from the lens of someone who is not your typical hiker. She posts body positive content and encourages people of all shapes and sizes to get outdoors. Over the past four years she has had the chance to review over 70 trails in Maine. She is also a social worker and a registered Maine Guide. Emerson will share her story of how she got started and of her experiences in the great outdoors.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Concerts in West K! announces spring lineup

Advertisement

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

The season begins Sunday, March 10, with a pre-St. Patrick’s Day concert of Irish music featuring Boston-based musicians, Matt and Shannon Heaton. The Heatons play updated traditional Irish music on flute, accordion, guitar, and bouzouki, and complement their instrumental work with vocals. They will feature material from their new album, “Whirring Wings.” The concert will take place Sunday, March 10, from 3-5 p.m. in the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church.

On April 28, the duo of harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman from Ireland will make a special appearance in West Kennebunk. Both Ní Chathasaigh and Newman are recognized as virtuosos on their respective instruments; they are among the most highly-regarded Irish traditional musicians playing today. Their concert takes place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, April 28, from 3-5 p.m.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

Kimberley Holmes, from Carrolls Corner, Nova Scotia, is one of the most in-demand piano accompanists among Canadian fiddlers. She has toured and recorded with artists such as Graham Townsend, Calvin Vollrath and Richard Wood, and is part of the groups Bb Sisters and Tipsy 3. She and Ferrel recently collaborated on the album, “Snappy Tunes.”

Advertisement

The Farrel and Holmes concert will take place on Wednesday evening, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

Newcomers and Neighbors Club schedule spring social

The Newcomers and Neighbors Club of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel will host a spring social mixer in Kennebunkport. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the Community House in Kennebunkport. The Community House is located at 8 Temple St.

Participants are invited to meet and mingle with newcomers and neighbors. There is no charge. The event will feature a potluck of appetizers, dessert, and coffee.

For more information, visit www.kptanewcomers.org.

Advertisement

Sea Road Art Show featured at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum will host the Sea Road School Art Show through March 3. Nearly 300 artworks by the community’s youngest artists, in third through fifth grade, are on display in the museum’s ground-floor galleries.

The Sea Road School art teacher, McKenzie Philbrick, and parent volunteers, curated the show. Third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students all participated in the exhibition, and submitted a piece using weaving techniques. Each gallery at the museum features brightly-colored baskets and handwoven art. Admission to the museum is free during the month of February.

For more information about the exhibition and information about half-day art classes for young learners, and learning opportunities year-round, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

May Day Festival scheduled for May 4

Kennebunk will host the 26th annual May Day Festival on Saturday, May 4. Organizers said this year’s festival will feature most of the family-oriented activities that have been staged for years and some new additions.

Advertisement

The May Day crafter and nonprofit applications as well as the May Day parade registration are available on the town of Kennebunk’s website.

For more information, contact Linda Johnson at ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/mayday.

Church on the Cape announces Lent services

Church on the Cape announced that it will offer the following Lent services and welcomes all to attend:

Palm Sunday Service-Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m. During the morning sermon, palm leaves will be distributed to represent Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by people waving palm branches.

Good Friday Service – March 29, 6 p.m. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

Advertisement

Easter Sunrise Service-Sunday, March 31. Easter Sunrise Service will take place at 6 a.m. at the foot of Pier Road in Cape Porpoise. An Easter in church hymn sing will follow at 9:45 a.m. with worship at 10 a.m. and hymns to follow.

St. David’s to host author event

According to a news release, the book “It All Belongs; Love, Loss and Learning to Live Again,’ is a touching, raw, honest and vulnerable love story offered as a resource to all who will or have experienced love, loss, grief and moving toward hope. Roy Smoot wrote it with his late wife as they journeyed through her terminal brain cancer. Her practices of creating beautiful art, meditations from scripture, Rumi, Richard Rohr, Mark Nepo, St. Brigid, others, and devotional writing served her before her diagnosis, through her treatments and up to her death. Her original art and words are in their memoir.”

Roy Smoot, according to the press release, “traveled a terrible path without her after almost 41 years together.” He borrowed practices from her, especially journaling over two years in pubs, parks, coffee shops, restaurants, overseas and everywhere he went. In “It All Belongs'” last section, “how to survive,” he shares his journal writings and poems as he danced with his endless love and its twin, abysmal grief. Ranting, screaming, sobbing, laughing, hugging, praying for more, holding each other tightly. It’s all in their testament to enduring love.

On March 3, from 3 to 4 p.m. Roy Smoot, and his wife June, a good friend of Judy’s, will present “It All Belongs” at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk. They will share lessons learned, helpful tools and practices, and their experiences with love, loss and learning to live again. Hard copies of “It All Belongs” will be available along with information of how to buy it online. For more information or to RSVP, email rsmoot0427@gmail.com or call St. David’s at 207-985-3073.

Maine Senior Games to host information session

Advertisement

National Senior Games Week (March 18-24) is a celebration of Senior Games organizations in 50 states and the District of Columbia demonstrating how they benefit participants and communities. Maine Senior Games will host an information session on March 18 at the South Portland Community Center for community members ages 45 and older to learn about opportunities to compete in sports and stay active through the Maine Senior Games and National Senior Games.

Various sports will be available for attendees to try, including pickleball, cornhole, basketball shooting skills, swimming, power walk, tai chi, outdoor fun run and cycling (weather permitting).

The free event, according to a news release, will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. and provide an overview of the world of senior sports competitions. Attendees will discover the benefits of participating in the Maine Senior Games, a platform that promotes health, wellness, and camaraderie among individuals ages 45 and older.

“This session is a gateway for those who want to be active and explore the many opportunities that the Maine Senior Games and National Senior Games provide,” said Karen Reardon, coordinator at Maine Senior Games, in the news release. “We invite both new and seasoned athletes to get involved and join our vibrant community.”

For more information and to RSVP for the information session, contact Karen at Maineseniorgames2020@gmail.com or 207-370-8076.

Kennebunk Free Library seeks focus group participants

Advertisement

Kennebunk Free Library extended an invitation for participants in a focus group as part of its strategic planning process. The input will play a role in shaping the future direction of the library. The focus group will provide a platform for open discussions about the strengths, opportunities, and challenges the library faces, as well as a vision for Kennebunk Free Library.

Registration is required. To make a reservation, visit kennebunklibrary.org or call 207-985-2173. The schedule:

· Tuesday, March 5, 9:30-11 a.m. – Kennebunk Free Library, Hank’s Room.

· Monday, March 11, 1-2:30 – Arundel Town Hall.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved are available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram. You can also call us at 985-2173.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces 2024 nature walk schedule

Advertisement

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

· March 2 – For All Forever Preserve

· April 6 – Oxbow Preserve

· May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

Advertisement

· June 1 – Butler Preserve

· July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

· Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

· Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

· Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

Advertisement

· Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Archaeology forum scheduled at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum will host the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance (of which it is a part) for a forum led by Tim Spahr, principal investigator for the Alliance, on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Titled “Exploring the Past Forum: Diverse Perspectives in Archaeology,” the forum is for all levels that seek to learn, discuss and share insights into the fascinating world of archaeology. Registration for the forum can be found on the museum’s website, www.brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Advertisement

Four Maine-based archaeology professionals, in addition to Spahr, will speak at the event. Dr. Gemma Hudgell, archaeologist and assistant director of the Northeast Archaeology Research Center; Elizabeth Kelley, archaeological artist with the alliance; Dawna Lamson, field archaeologist with the alliance; and keynoted by Dr. Bonnie Newsom, Penobscot, archaeologist and professor at the University of Maine. The forum will conclude with a Q&A panel.

Registration for the forum is $40 ($35 for museum and Kennebunkport Conservation Trust members). The registration fee includes lunch and supports stipends for forum speakers. Patrons are encouraged to register by Wednesday, Feb. 29.

York County Audubon accepting applications for Hog Island program

York County Audubon is seeking an educator or community leader to participate in a one-week program on Hog Island off mid-coast Maine in July 2024. York County Audubon will sponsor one participant who can benefit from the Hog Island experience and use it to teach others. Complete information is available at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org/scholarships and applications are due by March 11.

The program, titled “Sharing Nature: An Educator’s Week,” will run from July 14-19. Program details and descriptions are available at http://hogisland.audubon.org/sharing-nature-educator-s-week. The Audubon scholarship will pay 70 percent of the recipient’s cost for program tuition, room and board.

York County Audubon is a chapter of Maine Audubon.

Advertisement

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. Upcoming meetings will be held March 5 and March 19.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Kennebunk Free Library begins strategic plan process

Kennebunk Free Library announced the commencement of a comprehensive strategic planning process aimed at charting the course for the library’s future. According to the library, “the initiative is a significant step in ensuring that KFL continues to meet the evolving needs of our community and remains a vibrant hub for learning, innovation, and community engagement. As a cornerstone of our community, KFL recognizes the importance of adaptability and forward-thinking in providing the best possible services and resources to our patrons. The strategic planning process will involve a thorough assessment of current library services, community needs, and emerging trends in library science and technology.”

Advertisement

According to the library, key elements of the strategic planning process include:

Community input: KFL values the input of our community members. The library will conduct a survey, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews to gather insights and feedback on the library’s current offerings and to identify areas for improvement.

Stakeholder collaboration: The library will collaborate with key stakeholders, including local organizations, schools, businesses, and town leaders, to build partnerships that enhance the impact of library services on the community.

Technology and innovation: The strategic planning process will explore opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to enhance library services, improve accessibility, and provide new and innovative ways for patrons to engage with the library.

Facility planning: Assess the physical space, including 1 Fletcher St., of the library to ensure it meets the needs of the community, is accessible to all, and provides a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Service expansion: Identify opportunities to expand and improve library programs and services, including literacy initiatives, educational programs, and cultural offerings.

Advertisement

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved will be available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, call 207-985-2173.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: