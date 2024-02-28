Politicians have no business interfering with Mainers’ deeply personal medical decisions or undermining basic human rights. But when it comes to reproductive health care, specifically abortion care, it seems that some folks just can’t help themselves.

It’s not just the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade or the persistent attacks on medication abortion across the country. Here in Maine, the Legislature regularly deals with bills designed to make it harder for Mainers to exercise their rights and receive the quality, affordable care they deserve.

The right to decide if and when to start or grow a family is fundamental to our freedom as Mainers. The ability to exercise these rights should not be left up to chance or subject to political whims. That’s why I’m proudly supporting the Reproductive Rights Amendment.

To me, passing the Reproductive Rights Amendment is about making our Constitution clear and ending this vicious cycle of attacks on Mainers’ fundamental freedoms. To those who disagree, it should be about sending this issue to the voters.

Time and time again, we hear folks making broad claims about how Mainers feel and where they stand. The best way to find out is by giving voters a chance to speak up and weigh in once and for all.

So, I urge my colleagues in the Legislature — Democrat, Republican and Independent — to join me in sending the Reproductive Rights Amendment to the voters. Let’s put this tiresome debate to rest and let the Maine people decide.

Troy Jackson

Senate president, D-Allagash

Allagash

