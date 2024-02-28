NBA coach Steve Clifford, former University of Maine standouts Heather (Ernest) Bond and Julie (Veilleux) Sinclair, and Edward Little boys’ coach Mike Adams headline the Class of 2024 inductees into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 12 individuals, five “Legends of the Game,” and the 1993 Calais High girls’ team will be honored at the Aug.11 induction ceremony at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale in May at mainebasketballhalloffame.com.

Clifford, a four-year player at Maine-Farmington, started coaching at Woodland High in Baileyville. He has spent 23 seasons in the NBA coaching ranks and is currently the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

Bond, a Mt. Blue graduate, led the UMaine women’s team in scoring four straight seasons from 2001-04 and was twice named America East Player of the Year. Veilleux, a standout at Cony, helped the 2004 UMaine team win the America East Conference and coached at Bowdoin, the U.S. Naval Academy and was head coach at Colby College from 2011-16.

Adams was named Mr. Maine Basketball in 1990 as a Mt. Blue senior, scored 1,521 points at Thomas College and has coached EL to two state titles and 330 wins in 23 seasons.

Also selected for the 2024 class.

• Tom Bragg: A standout player at Hyde School in Bath, Bragg went on to play at Cleveland State and Western Illinois and has been Hyde’s coach since 1991.

• Lora Trenkle Cooperman: Coming out of George Stevens Academy, Cooperman was a three-time all-NESCAC , three-time WBCA All-American at Bowdoin College, leading the Polar Bears to 2004 NCAA Division III championship game.

• Kelly Dow: Dow led Calais to a state championship, and then scored over 1,200 points with over 650 rebounds at Husson University where she was the 1999 MAC Player of the Year.

• Allison Gagnon Gray: a three-sport standout at Marshwood High where she scored 1,498 points, Gray became the first player in Little East Conference history to earn consecutive Player of the Year honors in 1992, 1993 at the University of Southern Maine where she still holds the school records for assists.

• Kevin Jenkins: After starring at Georges Valley High and USM, Jenkins coached the boys’ basketball team at Gorham for 24 seasons, reaching the Western Maine tournament each year and winning state titles in 1996 and 2000.

• Ken Lindlof: A graduate of Orono and the University of Rhode Island, Lindlof has coached nearly 40 seasons in Maine at Waterville (1985 champions), Maine Central Institute and currently at Winslow.

• Bob McShane: In 23 seasons as Calais’ girls’ coach McShane won 383 games, nine Eastern Maine regional titles and five state championships.

• Peter Murray: Won 363 games in 30 years as coach at Dexter High, including three regional titles (2005, 2020, 2022) and is the longtime president of the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches.

Legends of the Game

• David Anderson: A 1,000-point scorer at Foxcroft Academy who played at the University of Maine and has been a longtime game official.

• Gus Folsom: Stearns High grad played at UMaine (1953-56) and was captain of both basketball and baseball as a senior. A member of the New England Basketball Hall of Fame coached boys and girls at Lawrence in Fairfield.

• Candice Berger Parent: A 1989 graduate of Limestone High, Parent had over 1,100 points and 300 assists at the University of Maine-Farmington.

• Howard Seavey: A lifelong Newport resident who became a top-rated board officials in high school and college ranks.

• Troy Scott: Scott, the all-time leading boys’ scorer at Lawrence High, coached Skowhegan and is an active member of the Maine Basketball Officials Board.

Team

1993 Calais girls: Coached by McShane, the team went 22-0 and started the Blue Devils’ dominant run of appearing in the state championship game nine times in 10 seasons.

