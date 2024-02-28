ROAD RACING

Registration for this year’s TD Beach to Beacon 10K will begin at 7 a.m. on April 18 for Cape Elizabeth residents and April 19 for other entrants, race organizers announced Wednesday.

In addition, early registration is available for anyone who wants to raise money for this year’s designated race beneficiary, Preble Street Teen Services, or one of the race’s past beneficiaries. Those running on behalf of Preble Street Teen Services can register starting March 18, and those running for other past charities can begin registering on April 1.

Legacy runners – those who have participated in every edition of the race – and anyone running on behalf of a race sponsor can register on April 15.

More information can be found on the race website, www.beach2beacon.org.

BASKETBALL

Advertisement

WNBA: For the first time in eight years, the WNBA draft will be open to fans looking to get a glimpse of the league’s newest crop of superstars.

The league’s 28th annual draft is set to take place on April 15 with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announcing the draft picks at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, a famed performing arts theater that is just minutes away from Barclays Center.

About 1,000 tickets will be sold for this year’s draft, the league announced. It’s the first time the draft will have fans in attendance since the 2014-16 drafts were held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Stanford’s Cameron Brink, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson, LSU’s Angel Reese and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso are the biggest names heading into April’s draft.

Clark has yet to declare for the draft, but is the consensus No. 1 overall pick, according to multiple mock drafts. The owner of the NCAA women’s scoring record said she won’t make her decision until after the end of the collegiate season.

FOOTBALL

Advertisement

NFL: A social media influencer is suing Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over an alleged incident that happened at the NFL star’s South Florida home last summer.

In a lawsuit that Sophie Hall’s attorneys filed in Broward County circuit court on Feb. 23, the influencer claims that Hill “forcefully and purposefully” shoved her while the two were participating in a football drill at his Southwest Ranches mansion.

Hill was “humiliated” after Hall knocked him backward during a “friendly football lesson,” according to the lawsuit, which led to him charging at her “violently and with great force.”

“The crushing force was so great that she sustained a right leg fracture, necessitating surgery with metal hardware implantation,” the lawsuit says.

Hall is seeking up to $75,000 in damages. It is unclear whether she reported the incident to authorities. Her attorneys are suing Hill for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

• FedEx has ended its naming rights agreement to the Washington Commanders’ stadium in Landover, Maryland, a venue that had been known as FedEx Field since 1999.

Advertisement

The move comes two years prior to the expiration of the current agreement scheduled for 2026, and as the NFL club under new ownership looks for a site on which to build a new stadium that would open later this decade.

Unlike Nationals Park, home of Washington’s Major League Baseball team by the same name, don’t expect the Commanders’ stadium, which also hosts soccer games and concerts, to go without a sponsorship for an extended period of time.

• The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, giving the Super Bowl champions some much-needed salary cap flexibility.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had not announced the move, which would save $12 million that they could use to shore up their offense or help keep defensive stars Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed next season.

The Chiefs gave Valdes-Scantling a three-year, $30 million deal two years ago in the hopes that Patrick Mahomes could turn the former Packers wide receiver into a viable deep threat. But while Valdes-Scantling had memorable moments in Kansas City, including a TD catch in the Super Bowl, he was plagued by dropped passes and never put up the numbers the Chiefs expected of him.

• General Manager Joe Douglas said the Jets have given QB Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade, perhaps marking an end to his tumultuous stint in New York.

Advertisement

Wilson’s rocky three-year tenure included plenty of struggles.

He went 12-21 as a starting quarterback. He threw more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (23). He was benched multiple times — including once after responding to a postgame news conference question about whether he felt he let the defense down with “no.”

SOCCER

WOMEN’S NATIONS LEAGUE: Spain hasn’t lost momentum since winning its first World Cup title, defeating France 2-0 to also win the inaugural edition of the Women’s Nations League at Seville, Spain.

Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey scored a goal each for Spain in front of 32,657 fans at La Cartuja Stadium.

HOCKEY

Advertisement

TRIAL: The five hockey players charged with sexual assault in Canada have asked for and been granted a trial by jury.

Daniel Brown, one of the lawyers representing former NHL player Alex Formenton, confirmed the request for a jury trial in an email to The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear when the trial will begin, though Canada does not have the kind of right to a speedy trial law that exists in the United States, so the process could take some time.

Formenton and current NHL players Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils are facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in London, Ontario, in 2018. McLeod is facing an extra charge of being party to an offense.

Attorneys representing the players have said their clients would plead not guilty and defend themselves against the allegations. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 30.

PWHL: The Professional Women’s Hockey League is experimenting with a playoff format that allows the top seed to choose its opponent and a different concept for determining the order of the draft.

Teams will begin accumulating draft order points from the time they’re eliminated, with the most successful team from that stretch getting the top pick. It’s a plan originally proposed more than a decade ago by statistician Adam Gold.

Four of six teams will qualify for the playoffs. The team atop the standings when the regular season is over can choose between the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds to face in the first round, which will feature a pair of five-game series.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »