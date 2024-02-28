Owen Walsh opened the scoring just 32 seconds into the game, Andrew Cheever and Brady Martin each added two goals, and top-seeded Cheverus/Yarmouth advanced to the Class B South boys’ hockey semifinals with a quarterfinal win Wednesday over No. 8 Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (1-17-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Cheever also assisted on the first goal, as Walsh put in the rebound of his own shot.

Cheever made it 2-0 midway through the second period while the teams were skating 4-on-4. His second goal, unassisted, came with 6:16 remaining in the game.

Martin then was credited with an unassisted short-handed goal after Mt. Ararat (1-17-1) put the puck in its own net. Just 22 seconds later, Martin tacked on another goal.

The Stags (15-2-2) advance to play fourth-seeded Greely on Saturday, again at Troubh.

