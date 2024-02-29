Equal representation in Harpswell



Equal representation is one of the basic tenets of our constitution. Every 10 years, based on the latest Census data, states divide their population into electoral districts of roughly the same size to ensure that the votes of each community carry roughly the same weight. Harpswell has its own natural geographical districts: Harpswell Neck, Cundy’s Harbor and the Islands. Each of them forms a community with slightly different conditions, perspectives and interests. We are fortunate having three current members of the Select Board who live in and represent the residents of each of these three communities.



A few years ago, a group of citizens urged the Select Board to consider the possibility of expanding to five members, rather than the current three, to provide more equal representation based on changes in the distribution of the town’s population. This generated little interest at that time, but perhaps in line with the recent review of electoral district boundaries at the state level, is worth pursuing now.



The March 2024 Town Meeting will decide whether Harpswell will continue to have geographically distributed representation.



Whatever your choice, please get out and vote.



Helen A. Norton and

Dorothy J. Rosenberg,

Harpswell

Chipman for Harpswell Select Board

On March 9, Harpswell voters should employ a “litmus test” to evaluate candidates seeking election as a selectman, namely, is the candidate a truth-teller and a problem-solver.

I will vote for David I. Chipman, a current selectman seeking re-election to the Board of Selectmen. He is a longtime public servant who passes our litmus test with high marks. Why? He tells the truth and solves problems. He knows the needs of Harpswell residents and finds solutions for said needs, even when the truth is inconvenient.

Mr. Chipman has an extraordinary link to Harpswell: he was born into the family of one of Harpswell’s founders. As a result, he has first-hand knowledge of working waterfront issues, having sterned for lobstermen as a young man.

As a result of his background, he is interested in fair representation in local government coupled with a strong commitment to solving environmental issues with workable solutions. For example, he helped to establish commercial fishing zones (CF1 and CF2), thus preventing residential development from “pushing” the working waterfront out of Harpswell.

Mr. Chipman also has extensive experience in local government. For example, he has served a total of 10 years as a selectman, been a member of numerous township committees, and has been the chairman of its Planning Board. He also possesses in depth knowledge of how nonprofits function, currently serving as president of three such local entities.

Mr. Chipman strongly supports local education. How? He helped to establish and, thereafter, served as the first president of the West Harpswell School PTO. In addition, he served two terms on the MSAD 75 school board.

As a problem-solver, he helped to establish the Harpswell Heritage Housing Trust. Its goal is to construct much-needed housing options.

By creating Harpswell Community Television, he also solved the communications vacuum in our township.

Lastly, in making the ultimate contribution to his community, Mr. Chipman has committed 57 years of his life to the Harpswell Neck Fire and Rescue Department, serving as its first training officer and crew leader on rescue.



John M. Mishler,

Harpswell

Tepler for Senate

I’m very excited to learn that Denise Tepler is running for Maine Senate representing District 24 (Sagadahoc County and Dresden)! I am sorry to see Eloise Vitelli step down; she has served our state with distinction.

Denise Tepler is a fantastic person to pick up the ‘torch’ and continue Vitelli’s work for our district and the state. How lucky we are to have someone like Tepler, who has valuable experience working in the Legislature. She has a strong record of support for affordable health care, reproductive rights and tax fairness that demonstrate her integrity, intelligence and diligence.

Her community has benefited from her service for many years in town governance, MSAD 75 board work and assistance to her constituents during her time in the Legislature. In these crazy times I am reassured that Denise Tepler will bring a steady hand steering our Maine ‘ship of state’ into the future. Vote Denise Tepler in the June 11 primary!



Kathy Lyon,

Topsham

Importance of child care

Nate Cloutier’s recent opinion piece made a strong case for continued state child care policies and investments to support Maine’s employers and economy. Policies and investments that advance accessible quality early care and education are just as critical, of course, for the well-being of young children and families.



We know that nearly 70% of children under age six in Maine have both parents in the workforce. Yet, we don’t have enough child care educators in Maine to serve all of the children and their families who need child care. The state needs policies that incentivize child care providers, not make it harder for them to survive, as these businesses operate on razor thin profit margins.



LD 2199 is an opportunity to fix the system so that providers in the state subsidy program are reimbursed by enrollment rather than child attendance. It also would create a critical emergency fund for providers on the verge of closing due to an unforeseen expense. This bill should be passed and funded by the legislature.



In addition, as legislators consider the Administration’s supplemental budget, they should reject proposed language to delay implementation of the important child care policy changes and investments passed by the legislature last year. Now is time for action, not delay.



Child care providers are the workforce behind the workforce. We all benefit when young children and families have access to the reliable quality early care and education that they need.



Stephanie Eglinton,

Executive director,

Maine Children’s Alliance

Augusta

Bombing of Rafah

I am deeply alarmed by Israel’s bombardment of Rafah – “the last safe zone” in Gaza – where more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are seeking refuge. The UN is warning of famine and mass atrocities if this offensive proceeds.



To put it in perspective, imagine every person who lives in Maine forced to shelter in Old Orchard Beach. Even if we weren’t being bombed, would we be safe? Would there be enough food, enough drinking water, enough housing, enough bathrooms?



As a person of faith I abhor the violence, the politicization of a humanitarian crisis. This crisis began in 1948 when 700,000 Palestinians were displaced to make room for the new state of Israel. Continued war is not the answer. In truth, there is no military solution to this crisis. Only once the shooting stops for good can we finally address the root causes of the conflict. Without that, there is only more war in the future.



I am urging Representative Pingree and Senators King and Collins to publicly call for a permanent ceasefire, regional de-escalation, and respect for international law to prevent further civilian harm.



Prioritizing the protection of all civilians by working to increase humanitarian access, fully funding all humanitarian agencies supporting Palestinian refugees, and reaching a deal to secure the safe release of all Israeli hostages is critical.



Ann Dodd-Collins,

Portland

