FORT MYERS, Fla. — Manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox invited Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart to spring training camp to speak with the team Thursday.

“We invited him to come over, talk about leadership, how we can get a group together of different talents, different levels to make it work,” Cora said. “What they do in his job, in his domain, is amazing. You’ve got to be on point on everything. He just had a great talk with the players. It was very eye-opening the way they go about their business, the way they make everything work. And it was a good morning for all of us.”

Lockhart has served as the conductor of the Boston Pops for almost 30 years. Lockhart and orchestra performed at the Red Sox’s 2013 ring ceremony and Game 2 of the 2018 World Series against the Dodgers.

The Red Sox have invited guest speakers, including Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, in past years to speak to the players about teamwork and leadership during spring training.

One side note, Cora was asked if he ever played a musical instrument and he revealed he did.

“Flute in 10th grade,” Cora said, laughing. “Because I had to.”

Advertisement

Why the flute?

“It’s the one they gave me,” he said.

Cora said he didn’t continue to pursue the flute in the 11th grade.

“I was doing something else,” he said, smiling.

• Rafael Devers went 2 for 3 with a homer in Boston’s 5-2 win over Detroit at Fort Myers, Florida.

Trevor Story was 1 for 2 with two RBI.

Advertisement

Garrett Whitlock pitched th first three inning, allowing one run and three hits. He struck out six with no walks.

DODGERS: Shohei Ohtani stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers — and many around the world — with his marriage announcement, so Manager Dave Roberts said any gift the team gives the two-time MVP would be like most of the money in his contract: deferred.

“I’m very happy for him and his bride,” Roberts said, smiling. “As far as wedding gifts, we got surprised and didn’t have much time to think about it. I’m sure it’s en route.”

Ohtani, the two-way Japanese star, revealed on Instagram that he was married. Much of the relationship remains shroudded in mystery.

“She is a Japanese woman,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “I don’t really feel comfortable talking about when I got married exactly, but she’s a normal Japanese woman.”

Ohtani only gave a few more tidbits about the relationship during a short interview, saying he had known his new bride for three or four years.

Advertisement

SALARY: Major League Baseball’s average salary rose 7.1% last year to a record $4,525,719, according to the annual report the players’ association issued, but several teams appear to be cutting payroll for 2024.

After declining in 2021 following the pandemic-shortened season, the average rose 23% over two seasons. The 2022 average marked a 14.8% increase from 2021.

Union figures are based on the 2023 salaries, earned bonuses and prorated shares of signing bonuses for 1,038 players on Aug. 31 active rosters and injured lists, before active rosters expanded for the remainder of the season.

Luxury tax payrolls, based on 40-man rosters and average annual values, increased 12.2% in 2023, according to MLB’s calculations.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have topped offseason spending, giving two-way star Shohei Ohtani a record $700 million, 10-year contract and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto a $325 million, 12-year deal.

With some significant free agents still on the market, the New York Mets, San Diego, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco, Boston, Colorado, Minnesota and the Chicago White Sox are among the teams on track to cut payroll from last year..

Advertisement

The Mets and Padres paid the highest luxury tax last year for exceeding payroll thresholds and both failed to make the playoffs.

GIANTS: Reliever Tristan Beck was diagnosed with an aneurysm in his upper arm after visiting a vascular specialist at Stanford. The Giants said Beck will weigh his treatment options over the next few days.

Beck had gone to see the specialist after dealing with lingering soreness in his right hand.

The 27-year-old right-hander went 3-3 with a 3.92 ERA last season in 33 appearances, including three starts. He had been projected to open the season in the Giants’ starting rotation.

RAYS: The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Francisco Mejía, who will report to major league camp.

Mejía, 28, batted .227 with a .258 on-base percentage, five homers and 19 RBI in 50 games with Tampa Bay last season. He has played with the Rays since 2021 and also had stints with Cleveland and San Diego in a major league career that began in 2017.

Advertisement

• Josh Lowe is dealing with hip inflammation and isn’t expected to play in a game for the next 10-to-15 days. Manager Kevin Cash told the Tampa Bay Times the team is not overly concerned about Lowe’s availability for the season’s start.

Lowe, 26, hit .292 with a .335 on-base percentage, 20 homers, 83 RBI and 32 steals in 135 games last season.

UNIFORMS: Baseball players’ association head Tony Clark is hopeful 2024 uniforms will soon be altered following complaints by his members.

The uniforms designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics have been criticized by players for pants that are somewhat see through and for lettering, sleeve emblems and numbering that are less bulky and apparently smaller.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »