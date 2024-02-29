The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 2/29/24
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Gorham (3)
|75
|1.
|Windham (4)
|75
|3.
|Oceanside (1)
|64
|4.
|Portland
|45
|5.
|Gray-New Gloucester
|42
|6.
|Hampden Academy
|41
|7.
|Scarborough
|37
|8.
|Cheverus
|28
|9.
|Orono
|16
|10.
|Messalonskee
|8
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Cheverus (8)
|80
|2.
|Gorham
|67
|3.
|Oceanside
|65
|4.
|Brunswick
|57
|5.
|Old Town
|37
|6.
|Oxford Hills
|30
|7.
|Scarborough
|24
|8.
|Cony
|17
|8.
|Mt. Ararat
|17
|10.
|Lawrence
|14
|BOYS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Lewiston (5)
|33
|2.
|St. Dominic (2)
|30
|3.
|Cheverus/Yarmouth
|14
|3.
|Leavitt co-op
|14
|5.
|Bangor
|5
|GIRLS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Cheverus co-op (7)
|35
|2.
|Yarmouth/Freeport
|28
|3.
|Penobscot
|18
|4.
|Gorham co-op
|16
|5.
|Portland co-op
|8
