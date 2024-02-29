The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 2/29/24

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 1. Gorham (3) 75 1. Windham (4) 75 3. Oceanside (1) 64 4. Portland 45 5. Gray-New Gloucester 42 6. Hampden Academy 41 7. Scarborough 37 8. Cheverus 28 9. Orono 16 10. Messalonskee 8

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 1. Cheverus (8) 80 2. Gorham 67 3. Oceanside 65 4. Brunswick 57 5. Old Town 37 6. Oxford Hills 30 7. Scarborough 24 8. Cony 17 8. Mt. Ararat 17 10. Lawrence 14

BOYS’ HOCKEY 1. Lewiston (5) 33 2. St. Dominic (2) 30 3. Cheverus/Yarmouth 14 3. Leavitt co-op 14 5. Bangor 5

GIRLS’ HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (7) 35 2. Yarmouth/Freeport 28 3. Penobscot 18 4. Gorham co-op 16 5. Portland co-op 8

