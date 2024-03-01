Carly Davey scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as Bowdoin beat Western New England 69-48 in the first round of the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament on Friday in Brunswick.

The Polar Bears (26-2) advance to face UMass Dartmouth, who beat New Jersey City 78-68 earlier Friday, in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Brunswick. Western New England ends the season, 22-6.

Sydney Jones added 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Bowdoin.

Shaina Cooney scored 15 points for Western New England.

BATES 66, BROOKLYN COLLEGE 51: Morgan Kennedy and Elsa Daulerio each scored 20 points as the Bobcats (23-5) beat the Bulldogs (18-10) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Lewiston.

The Bobcats advance to face Widener University, who beat Springfield 57-50 earlier on Friday, in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Lewiston.

Advertisement

Daulerio added 20 rebounds, while Kennedy added nine rebounds for Bates. Sarah Hughes chipped in 10 points.

SMITH 61, MMA 46: Erianna Moore had 17 points but the Mariners (22-5) lost to the Pioneers (26-3) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Smith advances to face Messiah in the second round on Saturday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NYU 82, HUSSON 61: Scott Lewis scored 18 points but the Eagles (23-6) lost to the Violets (21-5) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in New York.

Spencer Freedman scored 29 points for NYU, which advances to face Tufts in the second round on Saturday.

Advertisement

TENNIS

BATES: A fundraising men’s college tennis match between Bates and MIT is scheduled Saturday at noon at The Woodlands Club in Falmouth.

Entry is free but donations to Lewiston Strong are welcomed.

Competition will be held on four courts within the Woodlands bubble, with center court reserved for spectators. The format is three doubles matches followed by six singles.

NOTES

NIL: Following another courtroom loss, the NCAA has halted investigations into booster-backed collectives or other third parties making name, image and likeness compensation deals with Division I athletes.

In a letter to member schools, NCAA President Charlie Baker said the Division I Board of Directors directed enforcement staff “to pause and not begin investigations involving third-party participation in NIL-related activities.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous