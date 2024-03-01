Estes promoted

Timothy Estes has been promoted to director of Public Works. He has worked for Gray’s Public Works Department for over nine years, including as foreman and interim director.

“Having come to know Tim in the past month and learn from his team the confidence they have in him, I have full confidence that he will lead Public Works with the same diligence and determination that he has consistently shown in his previous roles,” Town Manager Michael Foley said in an announcement.

Spring sports sign-ups

Registration is open for the Patriot Soccer Club. The season runs from April 28 to June 9. The cost is $89 per child. Sign up at patriotsoccerclub.org.

Little League registration is also open. The program has divisions for players ages 4-16: T-ball for ages 4-7; Coach Pitch A, 5-6; Player Pitch AA, 7-8; minor league AAA, 9-10; majors, 11-12; and juniors and seniors, 13-16. There are baseball and softball programs for most divisions.

T-ball and Coach Pitch A cost $80, juniors and seniors $130, and $110 for the rest. Sign up at gnglittleleague.org.

Longest Day 5K

Register in advance for the annual Longest Day 5K to be held at Libby Hill Forest June 20.

The fee is $15 per person before June 18, after which it becomes $20. Gray-New Gloucester students can run for free.

Sign up at libbyhill.org/longest-day-5k.

Food Pantry needs

The food pantry, located at the First Congregational Church at 5 Brown St., requests donations of diapers sizes 5 and 6, coffee, baking mixes, pasta and pasta sauce, baked beans and empty dish detergent bottles 20 ounces or smaller.

To donate perishable items, make an appointment by calling or texting 671-4458. Non-perishables can be dropped off at the bin outside the shed.

Send your news about Gray happenings to Marilyn Keating-Porcaro at mkp657@aol.com.

