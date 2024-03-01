INDIANAPOLIS — Some members of the New England Patriots’ staff think the team is sitting pretty with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Multiple members of the staff have told the Boston Herald that they view all three top quarterback prospects – USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels – as worthy of a top-three selection. Williams is still widely regarded as the top QB in the draft, but evaluators on staff who spoke to the Boston Herald would be happy if any of the three quarterbacks were available with their No. 3 overall pick.

The Patriots held formal interviews with all three players, plus Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Oregon’s Bo Nix, at the combine this week. The Patriots’ next step in the evaluation process will be to attend pro days and invite players to Gillette Stadium for “top 30” visits.

One source said Maye, who’s most likely to go No. 2 or 3 overall, made a strong impression on the team in his formal interview with the team.

The feeling was mutual.

“Yeah, I was really impressed with them,” Maye said. “Being in there, New England is obviously a great sports town. And the meeting with them, I thought it went well. New England is a great spot.”

The UNC passer, whose 2022 tape should be more relevant than his 2023 campaign given UNC’s change in offenses and loss of offensive playmakers, said he congratulated Coach Jerod Mayo on his promotion during his meeting with the Patriots.

De facto general manager Eliot Wolf would likely need to trade up to No. 1 overall if they want Williams, but the USC QB did come away from his meeting that included Wolf, Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt with a positive feeling about the organization.

“The Patriots were cool,” Williams said. “The room wasn’t as packed. They had just a few guys here. And we talked mainly about ball. It was a good impression. They were asking me questions about my life, about ball, and testing me and things like that. So all of the meetings were good.”

Maye, Williams and Daniels were all too young to experience the Patriots’ first dynasty, but the team’s reputation as a winner still carries with the young quarterbacks.

“It would be dope. Obviously, growing up and seeing what Tom Brady did there, six Super Bowls,” Daniels said. “That’s tough to live up to, but it would be dope to see the success they had and help them get back on that track.”

McCarthy also has fans within the organization but not with the third overall pick. He called his interview with the Patriots “amazing.”

The Patriots desperately need help at quarterback given 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones’ struggles over the last two seasons. It seems likely that Jones, who went 2-9 as a starter in 2023, will be moved this offseason, and sources around the combine have projected the Patriots could receive a fifth- or sixth-round pick in a trade return.

Bailey Zappe, who was 2-4 in six starts, is still under contract and could be kept as a reserve option on the roster.

On top of completing 72.2% of passes for 3,812 yards with 40 passing touchdowns and just four interceptions, Daniels, last season’s Heisman winner, also rushed for 1,250 yards with 10 touchdowns. Williams, the 2022 Heisman winner, completed 68.6% of his passes for 3,633 yards with 30 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 11 more scores in 2023. Maye completed 63.3% of his passes for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 582 yards with nine touchdowns.

• The Patriots released cornerback J.C. Jackson in a move, which was not unexpected and saves the team over $13 million in cap space. The Patriots now have the most cap space in the NFL with over $101 million to spend this offseason, per OverTheCap.com.

The Patriots acquired Jackson and a seventh-round pick from the Chargers in exchange for a sixth-round pick last season. They acquired Jackson after losing rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez for the season to a torn labrum.

COMMANDERS: Washington released starting left tackle Charles Leno and tight end Logan Thomas, moving on from two veterans in their 30s as the new regime puts its stamp on the organization.

Cutting Leno and Thomas saves the Commanders nearly $13 million in salary cap space,

EAGLES: Philadelphia released two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard in a salary-cap move, months after acquiring him from Tennessee. The 30-year-old Byard had one year left on his contract and the move helped the Eagles clear about $13 million in cap space.

