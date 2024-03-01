As Women’s History Month begins, get on the right side of history and support L.D. 780 to codify reproductive autonomy for all Mainers in state law. The intersection of reproductive justice and environmental justice makes voting for this bill even more urgent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jane Olsen, a senior at Bowdoin College and a managing editor of The Bowdoin Orient, lives in Brunswick.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights were limited across the U.S. Since the ruling, abortion has been banned or more restricted by 21 states. The recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling to consider frozen embryos children has established tremendous restrictions on fertility care. While many states have since limited reproductive rights, California, Michigan, Vermont and Ohio have all passed amendments to state constitutions enshrining reproductive rights, with several others in pursuit of similar measures.

Since the Supreme Court ruling, Maine has enacted legislation to protect reproductive rights, including the institution of medical safety zones around reproductive clinic entrances, and statutory protections prohibiting insurance discrimination based on the provision of reproductive health

Despite these victories, reproductive justice will continue to be vulnerable in Maine if not constitutionally protected as a human right. As the amendment awaits legislative approval, now is the time to hold lawmakers accountable in upholding reproductive justice. Threats to reproductive justice are inextricably linked to environmental justice. Studies show that extreme heat and air pollution, intensified by climate change, has been linked to poorer maternal health, higher rates of premature birth, low birth weight and stillbirths.

Further, natural disasters, increased in severity and frequency by climate change, weakens health infrastructure and compromises access to sexual and reproductive health services. Research has found that in humanitarian crises, institutional priorities often exclude sexual and reproductive health as essential emergency relief, making individuals more reliant on their ability to manage their own reproductive health.

Not only this, limitations of reproductive health services disproportionately impact Black, Latinx, and low-income communities across the U.S. and climate change intensifies these disparities My relationship to reproductive justice is inherently tied to my relationship to the concept of “pro-life.” My mother raised me in the Catholic faith, and while I must admit that donuts from Dunkin’ after church is what kept me going to Sunday school, there are pillars of faith that I keep with me today.

My mother raised me to believe that pro-life means ensuring fundamental human rights to all beings on Earth, including the right to reproductive and environmental justice. Reproductive and environmental justice go hand in hand, in the promotion of healthy human life today and for future generations. Without codifying reproductive rights as human rights, climate change will make an already difficult reproductive issue much worse. While voting for L.D. 780 won’t put an end to fossil fuels, protecting reproductive rights lessen the intersectional and systemic impacts of climate change on the most vulnerable.

The fulfillment of reproductive justice efforts can build more resilient and equitable health care systems and allow those vulnerable to infringements on reproductive rights to more effectively focus on climate solutions, instead of defending their own bodies.

If we don’t take action now, climate change will only make it more difficult for individuals to fulfill their sexual and reproductive health and rights. Supporting L.D. 780 to constitutionally protect these rights will bring us one step closer to lessening these difficulties. Submit testimony to Maine lawmakers via the state legislative online portal. Talk with your family and friends about reproductive and environmental justice. Envision and work with me to realize a future where everyone has bodily autonomy and a healthy environment to live in.

