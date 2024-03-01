SOUTH PORTLAND – South Portland Middle School is on the brink of hosting its first-ever career fair, marking a pivotal return to in-person career events for seventh- and eighth-graders since the onset of the pandemic. Gretchen McCloy, the event coordinator, shared insights into the format and objectives of the event: “Our seventh- and eighth-grade students will have the opportunity to pre-select three top careers they would like to learn more about,” she said. “These sessions will not only expose them to various career options but also allow for hands-on activities relevant to those careers, ranging from accounting to language interpretation, electricians, and even lobstering.”

The fair is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 6.

Engaging students with interactive experiences is a key priority said organizers. McCloy highlighted past successes, including author visits where students created cover art for upcoming publications and cosmetology demonstrations. “Students always appreciate getting to do or try something connected to a career, be part of a simulation, or see the ‘tools of the trade’ someone brings in,” she said. “A previous presenter from a local veterinary clinic brought in X-rays and examples of some of the tools they use in their office, and students enjoyed looking at the X-rays and hearing the stories about how those situations were resolved for those animals. Previous presentations about medical careers invited students to practice taking their own vital signs and learning what the different parts of a check-up typically entail.”

The South Portland Middle School Career Fair will feature a diverse lineup of presenters representing various careers and industries.

“Local businesses and organizations were invited to participate, allowing us to create a lineup of presenters that represent a wide selection of careers and industries,” McCloy said.

With 22 breakout-room presenters and 25 career fair booths for seventh- and eighth-graders, along with 10 presenters for sixth-graders, the event aims to expose students to a broad spectrum of career options.

The objectives of the career fair extend beyond mere exposure to different professions. McCloy emphasized the role of such events in preparing students for their futures and fostering community connections. “School counselors are always looking for ways to help prepare students for their futures by exploring career opportunities at a young age,” she said.

The events tie into broader advisory activities and initiatives, such as business walks for second-graders and the high school hiring fair, aimed at connecting students with real-world opportunities.

Transitioning to the high school level, South Portland High School is gearing up for its own array of career exploration events. McCloy shared details about the second hiring fair, where local businesses seek to connect with high school students for part-time and seasonal work, and the 13th annual career fair, featuring 90 local businesses showcasing various career paths. The high school hiring fair is scheduled for April 15, while the career fair will take place on April 20.

“For most career exploration events such as these, it’s about introducing students to careers they may never have been aware of before or providing further insight into industries they already have an interest in,” McCloy said. “For many students, we hope that these ideas grow into an interest to participate in an ELO (Extended Learning Opportunity) when they reach high school. High school students have the opportunity to do semester-long career exploration as part of a career exploration class. These ELOs, similar to what used to be called internships, provide students opportunities to earn high school credit for getting out into the real world to experience a career hands-on.”

