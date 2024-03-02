The 2024 presidential race between former President Donald Trump and President Biden reminds me of a quote offered by the journalist and essayist H.L. Mencken: “The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth.”

Given these two choices, Trump must be overwhelmingly declared the man “American people admire most extravagantly.” During his term as president, he uttered thousands of false or misleading claims. On the other hand, is Biden without fault? No. However, if putting forth the more honest and truthful public statements was the “litmus test” for judging the man who must be elected our next president, Biden would be that individual “who [tries] to tell them [American people] the truth.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR John M. Mishler is a former professor of natural sciences and dean of graduate studies and research at the University of Maryland. He lives in Harpswell.

In a much broader context, is the American psyche now so fragile that false and misleading claims, alternative facts and conspiracy theories have replaced the desire to embrace and promote truth? Sadly, it appears so.

Even although truth and candor may, at times, be inconvenient, these same elements stand between chaos and order. Emotions and opinions may be a prism which temper the acceptance of facts as true or not. Capitalizing upon this psychological phenomenon, Trump employs human emotions and misguided patriotism as his prism (filter), in order to control the narrative of alternative facts consumed by his loyal Republican and MAGA followers. Is Trump alone in this regard? No. Recent history is replete with presidents who would fail our litmus test for honesty, namely, Johnson (Vietnam), Nixon (Watergate), Reagan (Iran-Contra), Clinton (sexual affairs) and Bush (nuclear weapons).

Is all lost? No. However, what could realistically be done to strengthen our diminished psyche? First, acknowledge that some truths are troublesome and awkward. For example, America is not the greatest nation on earth. If any president were to proclaim this truth publicly, said individual would be pilloried. Why?

Compared to other industrialized nations, this country has continually failed to adequately address issues of wealth disparity; universal health care; equality for all citizens; support of people with mental illness; the homeless; clean air and water; workplace safety; food insecurity; public infrastructure; home acquisition; internet access; safe food; climate change; and alternative sources of energy.

These issues can be solved, but only by accepting our present failures. Where to initiate the process of change? Said process begins slowly by electing honest politicians at all levels of government, who care deeply about this myriad of social issues, and who will work to solve them. In order for this scheme to flourish, the most important and crucial component would be the election of a president who would pass our litmus test for honesty and integrity.

As a nation, we are also at a crossroads. Why? The upcoming presidential election in November will decide which direction America will take both domestically and internationally. One direction, led by a liar, promises us that America will be great again, but offers no solutions. The other direction would be under a truth teller who believes America can be better – but only by addressing its problems openly and with a concerted plan to combat these ills.

At this same crossroads lies another question to be determined by the 2024 election, namely whether or not America remains a democracy where the rule of law is paramount. Trump believes America should be under his sole control. Biden believes he is an agent of the people as prescribed in the U.S. Constitution. In casting your ballot this election, therefore, be influenced by the words of the Russian writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: “The line separating good and evil passes not through states, not between classes, nor political parties either, but through every human heart.” So, allow your “good” heart to support the truth-teller.

