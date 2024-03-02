Cami Shields scored 28 points, and Southern Aroostook overcame a 14-point deficit as it won its third straight Class D girls’ basketball state championship with a 60-42 victory Saturday over previously undefeated Valley at the Augusta Civic Center.

Down 22-8 shortly after a 10-minute delay to replace an injured official midway through the second quarter, Southern Aroostook (21-1) took the lead with a 20-2 run that extended into the third quarter. Shields, a senior guard, scored nine points during the surge.

“Cami got it going,” Southern Aroostook Coach Cliff Urquhart said. “A little bit later than she usually does, but she hit some shots. It gave us a little bit of confidence.”

A 13-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers from Kirsten Bigelow and five points from Madeline Hill gave Valley (21-1) a 16-4 lead late in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers were ahead by 14 midway through the second before Southern Aroostook scored 13 of the half’s last 15 points.

The Warriors then took the lead for good by opening the third quarter with seven straight points. Southern Aroostook outscored Valley 24-7 in the fourth to seal the win, as Shields was 8 for 9 from the free-throw line.

Hill led Valley with 13 points, followed by eighth-grader Liana Hartwell with 11.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BANGOR CHRISTIAN 44, VALLEY 31: Jalen Reed scored 44 points, Rajon Reed added 13, and the Patriots (19-3) earned the school’s first boys’ basketball state championship by shutting down Valley (17-5) in the Class D final in Augusta.

Bangor Christian broke open a one-point game with a 23-9 edge in the third quarter.

Valley, which was seeking its eighth state championship, got 15 points from Harry Louis and eight from Fisher Tewksbury.

WRESTLING

NEW ENGLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS: A third-place finish in the 132-pound division by Gavin Ripley of Oceanside was the best result for Mainers at the New England championships in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ripley won four of his five matches, including a 10-9 decision over Deydon Soto of Danbury, Connecticut in the consolation finals.

Five other Mainers earned top-six finishes: Lucas Libby of Mountain Valley (fourth at 150), Ben Ronca of York (fourth at 190) and Griffin Moreau of

Windham/GNG/Westbrook (fourth at 285), Dominic Bubar of Massabesic (fifth at 165) and Kylan Berry of Marshwood (sixth at 106).

David Bailey of the Kennebec Journal contributed to this report.

